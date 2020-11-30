Houston Grand Opera Presents HGO Studio Holiday Celebration On HGO Digital

Ring in the holiday season with Houston Grand Opera! On Friday, December 18, HGO Digital will release the HGO Studio Holiday Celebration. Tune in as current HGO Studio Artists will perform repertoire ranging from Handel to traditional carols and contemporary favorites. The 2020-21 HGO Studio features 11 artists: six first-year artists and five returning artists.

The Houston Grand Opera Studio is one of the most respected young artist programs in the country. For more than 40 years, it has served promising singers and pianist/coaches, providing a bridge between full-time training and full-fledged operatic careers. During a residency of up to three years, each performer receives customized training from an expert team while gaining invaluable performance experience at the highest level.

Audiences can view this HGO Digital program for free for one month following its release.

Participating HGO Studio artists include Lindsay Kate Brown, Blake Denson, Ricardo Garcia, Cory McGee, Raven McMillon, Alex Munger, Nicholas Newton, Sun-Ly Pierce, Bin Yu Sanford, William Guanbo Su, and Elena Villalón.

Taking place Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. CT. Stream the recital for free on your computer, tablet, or smartphone by logging into HGO.org or marquee.tv or stream the recital on your television by accessing the Marquee TV app using your Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or other device.

