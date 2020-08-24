Houston Grand Opera Debuts LIVE FROM THE CULLEN RECITAL SERIES

The first virtual recital features soprano Tamara Wilson.

Houston Grand Opera is opening its 66th season with the debut of the Live from the Cullen Recital Series. On September 11, viewers will be transported to the Wortham Theater Center's Cullen Theater for a performance by soprano Tamara Wilson, an HGO Studio alumna internationally known for her interpretations of Verdi, Mozart, Strauss, and Wagner. The Live from the Cullen Recital Series will take place monthly from September through March 2021 on HGO Digital through Marquee TV.

In January 2020, Tamara Wilson returned to HGO as the title role in Aida. Highlights in her 2019-2020 season included performances with the Canadian Opera Company, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Oper Frankfurt and The Santa Fe Opera. She won first prize in HGO's 2005 Concert of Arias and won the prestigious Richard Tucker Award in 2016.

Details:

When: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

7:30 p.m. C.T.

Where: Stream for free through Marquee TV's website or app, or through Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and other platforms.

Tariff: Free

