Houston Grand Opera Collaborates With Local Artist Reginald Adams In Labyrinth Series For Seeking The Human Spirit Initiative

Houston Grand Opera, in partnership with Houston First, invites community members to tour a series of labyrinths created by local artist Reginald Adams during the opening nights of upcoming productions The Wreckers, El Milagro del Recuerdo, Werther, and Salome.

Local poets, spoken word artists, and musicians will contribute to the experience by curating a multisensory atmosphere of deep reflection, meditation, and discovery for all on Fish Plaza outside Wortham Theater Center. The installations invite participants to connect not only with the operas, but also with their own inner spirits.

Launched in 2017, Seeking the Human Spirit-Houston Grand Opera's six-year multidisciplinary initiative-highlights the universal spiritual themes in opera, with the purpose of enabling a broader segment of the Houston community to experience the art form's beauty, emotional power, and potential to heal. This labyrinth installations will tie to the initiative's final annual theme, spirit, explored through operas The Wreckers, El Milagro del Recuerdo, Werther, and Salome.

Community members also are invited to mark their calendars for a special event celebrating the culmination of the Seeking the Human Spirit initiative, to take place on May 18, 2023. HGO will join the Menil Collection and Rothko Chapel for the world premiere of six chamber music works for voice and ensemble, highlighting each of the initiative's themes over the past six years: sacrifice, transformations, identity, faith, character, and spirit. The event will feature Adams's final labyrinth walk at Menil Park, in collaboration with poet Outspoken Bean.

Labyrinth series by Houston artist Reginald Adams, featuring poets Eloísa Perez-Lozano (Oct. 28), Lupe Mendez (Dec. 8), TBD (Jan. 2), Jasmine Mendez (Apr. 28), and Outspoken Bean (May 18).

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, 6:30-8:30 p.m. for The Wreckers

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, 6:30-8:30 p.m. for El Milagro del Recuerdo

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, 6:30-8:30 p.m. for Werther

Friday, Apr. 28, 2023, 6:30-8:30 p.m. for Salome

Friday, May 18, 2023, 7:30-8:30PM

The first four events will be held at Fish Plaza outside Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. The final event will be held in partnership with The Menil Collection and The Rothko Chapel at Menil Park, 1423 Branard St.

Tariff: Free. For more information, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737.