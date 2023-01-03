Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Houston Grand Opera Brings Back Massenet's WERTHER For First Time In More Than Four Decades

A series of important HGO debuts headline the stunning, rarely seen opera.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Houston Grand Opera Brings Back Massenet's WERTHER For First Time In More Than Four Decades

On January 27, 2023, Houston Grand Opera continues its remarkable winter repertoire with Massenet's seldomly seen masterpiece, Werther. Premiered in 1892 and based on Goethe's The Sorrows of Young Werther, the tragic opera about unrequited love returns to HGO for the first time since 1979 with this production from French director Benoît Jacquot, making his HGO debut.

The elegant, Romantic-era opera turns the emotional urgency of Goethe's novel into a musical and dramatic tour-de-force. It tells the story of the young poet Werther, who escorts the lovely Charlotte to a ball and falls hopelessly in love with her. But she is already engaged to Albert, with no intention of breaking things off. Unable to conceive a life without Charlotte, the obsessed, lovesick Werther grows ever more despondent as he continues his attempts to woo her, leading to his tragic fate.

This production features four artists making their long-anticipated Houston debuts: three-time Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, an international star, as Charlotte; tenor Matthew Polenzani, one of the most gifted performers of his generation, as Werther; soprano Jasmine Habersham, who is garnering accolades for her performances at houses across the country, as Charlotte's sister Sophie; and baritone Sean Michael Plumb, a 2021 Tucker Grant recipient, completing the quartet of lead principals as Albert. With world-renowned conductor Robert Spano taking the podium, audiences won't want to miss this chance to see a cast of legends perform a rare psychological drama.

A co-production of Opera de Paris and Royal Opera House, the opera runs approximately three hours, with two intermissions. It is sung in French with projected English translation.

Werther stars tenor Matthew Polenzani as Werther, mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as Charlotte, baritone Sean Michel Plumb as Albert, and soprano Jasmine Habersham as Sophie, with Robert Spano as conductor and Benoît Jacquot as director.

Tickets range from $20 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737.




Sarasota Opera Opens Its Doors To The Community For A Free Open House On Saturday, January Photo
Sarasota Opera Opens Its Doors To The Community For A Free Open House On Saturday, January 28
On Saturday, January 28th, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 pm, Sarasota Opera House will be opening its doors to the community for performances, activities, backstage tours, and more.
Video: First Look At The Met Operas New Production Of FEDORA Photo
Video: First Look At The Met Opera's New Production Of FEDORA
Get a first look at The Met Opera's new production of Fedora in all new videos!
Review: Met Audience Tips Its Hat to FEDORA on New Year’s Eve Photo
Review: Met Audience Tips Its Hat to FEDORA on New Year’s Eve
Musicologist Joseph Kerman is probably most widely remembered for calling Puccini’s TOSCA “a shabby little shocker.” I wonder whether he’d have something similar to say about Giordano’s FEDORA, which brought the Met audience to its feet on New Year’s Eve?
Tenor Javier Camarena to Make Met Role Debut as the Duke of Mantua in Tonights RIGOLETTO P Photo
Tenor Javier Camarena to Make Met Role Debut as the Duke of Mantua in Tonight's RIGOLETTO Performance
Tenor Javier Camarena will be making his Met role debut as the Duke of Mantua in tonight’s final performance of Verdi’s Rigoletto, replacing Stephen Costello, who has withdrawn due to illness.

More Hot Stories For You


Metropolitan Opera to Showcase More New Work Moving Forward; THE HOURS to Return Next SeasonMetropolitan Opera to Showcase More New Work Moving Forward; THE HOURS to Return Next Season
December 27, 2022

According to the New York Times, the Metropolitan Opera is set to reduce performances by 10% and withdraw $30 million from an endowment to help the company focus more on new work, which have been selling better than the classics. The company has been struggling with ticket sales post-pandemic.
DOC THE HALLS A Streaming Collection Of World Premiere Holiday Songs Available Now From Decameron Opera CoalitionDOC THE HALLS A Streaming Collection Of World Premiere Holiday Songs Available Now From Decameron Opera Coalition
December 22, 2022

Decameron Opera Coalition, the celebrated national alliance of independent opera companies, is together again with a digital video songbook for the holiday season, DOC the Halls, which is available on the AÏRIS video streaming platform and also as an audio album through all of the major music services. You can purchase tickets and find more information here. 
Conductor Christoph Altstaedt On Opera North's New Year Celebrations In Huddersfield And HullConductor Christoph Altstaedt On Opera North's New Year Celebrations In Huddersfield And Hull
December 15, 2022

German conductor Christoph Altstaedt returns to the Orchestra of Opera North for a pair of traditional Viennese Whirl concerts to celebrate New Year, at Huddersfield Town Hall on 30 December and Hull City Hall on New Year's Eve, 31 December, with soprano Jennifer France as guest soloist.
Opera North Brings Opera To Venues Across The North This WinterOpera North Brings Opera To Venues Across The North This Winter
December 13, 2022

Exploring themes of love, loss and laughter, Opera North Announces Its Winter Productions
New York City Opera Presents An Evening of Caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant ParkNew York City Opera Presents An Evening of Caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
December 8, 2022

New York City Opera kicks off the holiday season with an evening of caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6pm.
share