Houston Grand Opera Announces New Partnership with Apple Music Classical

HGO is the second American opera company to join forces with the brand.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CARMEN Opens Edmonton Opera's 60th Season Photo 1 Review: CARMEN Opens Edmonton Opera's 60th Season
VIDEO: Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Photo 2 VIDEO: Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
Review: Met Revival of BALLO IN MASCHERA Opens in Alden Production Photo 3 Review: Met Revival of BALLO IN MASCHERA Opens in Alden Production
Review: RIP VAN WINKLE, Hoxton Hall Photo 4 Review: RIP VAN WINKLE, Hoxton Hall

Houston Grand Opera Announces New Partnership with Apple Music Classical

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is proud to announce its partnership with Apple Music Classical, Apple Music’s new app designed to provide classical music lovers with the ultimate listening experience. The partnership represents a historic opportunity for HGO to share its world-class music-making with a broader audience than ever before.

“As an international company serving an international city, one that each season hosts singers and musicians of peerless artistry, we invite you to join us from around the globe,” says HGO General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor. “Today, we are thrilled to expand our programming to a worldwide audience through our strong new partnership with Apple, whose commitment to excellence and innovation is in perfect alignment with our own long history.”

HGO is the second American opera company to join forces with the brand. As part of the new partnership, the company will be presenting new recordings of classic and contemporary operas from current and future seasons alongside special remastered releases from its rich back catalogue, which spans decades and includes history-making productions such as Treemonisha (1975) and Porgy and Bess (1976).

The company’s first new release on the platform is a Spatial Audio remastered recording of HGO’s iconic 2011 production of Jake Heggie and Terrence McNally’s Dead Man Walking, conducted by HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers and starring mezzo-sopranos Joyce DiDonato and Frederica von Stade. Released with Erato/Warner Classics, the album has been remastered in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for an unparalleled immersive, multidimensional listening experience. HGO’s remastered version—the only Spatial Audio recording of the work, the most performed American opera of the 21st century—became available to audiences exclusively on Apple Music Classical on October 27, 2023.

HGO’s artistic leadership selected Dead Man Walking as its inaugural release on Apple Music Classical to honor its longstanding relationship with Heggie, the country’s leading opera composer. The company has commissioned four of the ten full-scale operas in Heggie’s body of work, including Intelligence, his new opera with librettist Gene Scheer and director/choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, which made its world premiere on October 20, launching HGO’s 2023-24 season. Dead Man Walking recently opened the Metropolitan Opera’s new season.

Going forward, a host of planned spatial recordings of major performances and company-commissioned additions to the repertoire will build upon HGO’s exciting catalogue on Apple Music Classical. Offerings will include this season’s Intelligence, as well as two operas from last season: Massenet’s Werther, with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as Charlotte and tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role, and Javier Martínez and Leonard Foglia’s HGO-commissioned mariachi opera, El Milagro del Recuerdo. Also upcoming is a new Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos release of HGO’s 2019 recording of Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas, another company-commissioned world premiere (1996), starring soprano Ana María Martínez in the title role.

HGO plans to use the Apple Music Classical platform to further engage audiences at home and abroad through curated playlists and, in a future season, podcasts. The company will launch the new partnership with playlists that draw upon HGO’s vast trove of incredible productions from its history and shine a spotlight on great performances by alumni of its prestigious training program for emerging artists, the Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio.

Apple launched Apple Music Classical, a standalone streaming app available to all Apple Music subscribers, in March 2023. It is the world’s largest repository of classical music and offers the most dynamic sonic experience available to listeners, complete with unrivaled search capabilities and an interface designed for enjoying classical music to the fullest. For more information on downloading Apple Music Classical and accessing HGO content, click Click Here.

About Houston Grand Opera 

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021.

HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (75 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators.

The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. 

The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.  

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.

The photo is Courtesy of Houston Grand Opera. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
Utopia Opera Returns With Gilbert & Sullivans HMS PINAFORE in November Photo
Utopia Opera Returns With Gilbert & Sullivan's HMS PINAFORE in November

Utopia Opera returns with Gilbert & Sullivan's HMS PINAFORE in NYC, November 17-19, 2023. Semi-staged gala production with full orchestra at Hunter College.

2
Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece Photo
Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece

LA TRAVIATA needs little introduction. As one of Verdi’s most famous operas, it has moved audiences since the mid-1800s. This production, presented by Cape Town Opera and UCT Opera is no different. Indeed, the show is best described as a sensory overload (in the best way) from start to finish.

3
The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island Announces Auditions for IOLANT Photo
The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island Announces Auditions for IOLANTHE

The Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island will be holding auditions for principal roles for its production of “Iolanthe” on Tuesday, November 14th, from 7:30-10PM.

4
Sarah Myers Named Next Artistic Director Of On Site Opera Photo
Sarah Myers Named Next Artistic Director Of On Site Opera

 Last night, at On Site Opera's annual fundraising gala at the Prince George Ballroom, the company announced the appointment of Sarah Meyers as its next Artistic Director, succeeding the company's co-founder, Eric Einhorn.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Ray Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For AuctionRay Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For Auction
PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVDPAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD
Video: hackedepicciotto Share Video For 'Troubadour'Video: hackedepicciotto Share Video For 'Troubadour'
Israeli Guitarist Rotem Sivan Shares 'Dream Louder' SingleIsraeli Guitarist Rotem Sivan Shares 'Dream Louder' Single

Videos

Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando Video
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando
Go Inside Rehearsal for X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOLM X at the Metropolitan Opera Video
Go Inside Rehearsal for X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOLM X at the Metropolitan Opera
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera in Opera Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera
Carnegie Hall (11/29-11/29)
Camille’s Rainbow in Opera Camille’s Rainbow
Carnegie Hall (10/31-10/31)
Lea Desandre / Thomas Dunford in Opera Lea Desandre / Thomas Dunford
Carnegie Hall (11/02-11/02)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  