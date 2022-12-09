Hong Kong Phil Presents RAINING PETALS – An Orchestral Re-Imagining Floral Princess 65th Anniversary Crossover Creation

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) and Utopia Cantonese Opera Workshop join forces to present the spectacular inter-disciplinary production: Raining Petals - An Orchestral Re-Imagining. HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman leads the orchestra in this world premiere of symphonic poem that is inspired by the Cantonese opera classic Floral Princess. Three performances will take place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on 23 and 24 December 2022 (Fri & Sat).

This year marks the 65th anniversary of legendary acting duo Yam Kim-fai and Pak Suet-sin's interpretation of Floral Princess, a hugely successful Cantonese opera written by Tong Tik-sang. It is not only an iconic classic in Cantonese opera, but also an important cultural heritage of Hong Kong.

This brand new orchestral re-imagination is complemented by the exquisite on-screen interpretation and vocals by the acting duo, bringing the audience to savour the heart-breaking romance of Princess Coeng-ping and Consort Zau Sai-hin from a contemporary perspective. For this rendition under Directors-General duo Joseph Chan and Ip Ka-po with producer Maurice Lai, director Rex Ng weaves together text, video and audio, while composer Lee Che-yi pens an original symphonic poem. This crossover production will offer our audience a uniquely refreshing arts experience.

"Raining Petals - An Orchestral Re-Imagining" will be held on 23 December 2022 (Fri) at 8PM and 24 December 2022 (Sat) at 3PM and 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$780, $620, $460 and $300 are available at URBTIX and POPTICKET. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.