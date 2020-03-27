Here is a List of Opera Houses That Are Streaming Live Performances

Due to the ongoing health crisis, all live performances have been postponed or cancelled, and events have been moved to online streaming!

Below is a compiled list of Opera performances that will be streaming online:

Bayerische Staatsoper:

https://www.staatsoper.de/en/schedule/schedule/all.html

Opéra national de Paris

https://www.operadeparis.fr/en/magazine/opera

Opernhaus Zürich

https://opernhaus.ch/spielplan/streaming/

La Monnaie

https://www.lamonnaie.be/fr/sections/388-mm-channel

Dutch National Opera & Ballet

https://operaballet.nl/online

Opera On Tap

https://www.facebook.com/groups/emmieandharrys?mc_cid=3c43b6fb57&mc_eid=4ea4932a15

The Metropolitan Opera

https://www.metopera.org/





