Here is a List of Opera Houses That Are Streaming Live Performances
Due to the ongoing health crisis, all live performances have been postponed or cancelled, and events have been moved to online streaming!
Below is a compiled list of Opera performances that will be streaming online:
Bayerische Staatsoper:
https://www.staatsoper.de/en/schedule/schedule/all.html
Opéra national de Paris
https://www.operadeparis.fr/en/magazine/opera
Opernhaus Zürich
https://opernhaus.ch/spielplan/streaming/
La Monnaie
https://www.lamonnaie.be/fr/sections/388-mm-channel
Dutch National Opera & Ballet
Opera On Tap
https://www.facebook.com/groups/emmieandharrys?mc_cid=3c43b6fb57&mc_eid=4ea4932a15