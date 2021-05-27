HGO And Asia Society Texas Center Call For Submissions From AAPI Composers And Librettists For New Chamber Opera

HGOco, Houston Grand Opera's community and learning initiative, and Asia Society Texas Center invite submissions from Asian American and Pacific Islander composers or AAPI-centered composer/librettist teams for the creation of a new chamber opera that is set to premiere in 2024. The chamber opera will be developed over the next two years and will educate audiences about the Lunar New Year while utilizing the legend of the Jade Emperor, who held a great race to name each of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac as inspiration. The selected composer, librettist, and creative team will develop a chamber opera that is adaptable to each Lunar New Year.

The submission deadline is August 2, 2021. The selection committee will be comprised of representatives from ASTC, HGO, and representatives of the AAPI creative and performing arts community in Houston, Texas.

PROPOSAL SUBMISSION PROCESS

The deadline to submit materials is August 2, 2021 (11:59 p.m. CT). Submit your application all in one email to composers@hgo.org. Submissions are invited from AAPI composers or AAPI-centered composer/librettist teams who reside in North America. Only complete submissions will be considered.

Applications must include:

A description of broad ideas you might be interested in exploring for the work (250 words max each). More details about the chamber opera parameters: HGO.org/SOH Include digital links only (private or public) of three (3) contrasting works:

Composers - digital manuscripts, at least one of which must include solo voice. Submit links to recordings (audio or video) of each work. Librettists/Writers - digital manuscripts of representative works that demonstrate ability to work within a framework of a musical setting. Though not required, you are invited to submit video samples of performances of submitted work. Do not send files or passwords to access the links. Résumé(s) (PDF). Brief biography(ies) (300 words max) (PDF). Headshot(s) (JPG).

HGO, ASTC, and AAPI community members will collaborate to select the composer and librettist by early fall. Once the composer and librettist have been selected, they, in collaboration with HGOco and ASTC, will choose the creative team and develop the operas through a series of workshops leading up to the premiere in early February of 2024.

For more details on the submission process, or to learn more about the parameters of the chamber opera, visit HGO.org/SOH.