Gulfshore Opera to Present TOSCA in April 2022

Southwest Florida's regional opera company - Gulfshore Opera - will bring the dramatic beauty of Puccini's Tosca to all three counties as the finale for Season 8. For a company known for pioneering, this full-scale production will also mark some wonderful and historic partnerships. April 23rd, 2022 begins the tri-county adventure at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda; April 26th, 2022 the production moves to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers and concludes on April 29th at Artis—Naples in Naples, Florida. Gulfshore Opera will be the first regionally based production company to perform consecutively in these major venues.

The titular role will be performed by Robyn Marie Lamp. She has appeared with Boston Lyric Opera and made her Carnegie Hall debut in her 2018-19 season singing the soprano solo in Ralph Vaughan-Williams' Dona Nobis Pacem with Mid-America Productions.

The conductor for the production will be internationally acclaimed Jorge Luis Parodi. He has worked extensively in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, including work with New York City Opera, The Atlanta Opera, The Juilliard School, Opera Tampa and the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Partnerships for this exciting production include the Tosca chorus, featuring the Ft. Myers Mastersingers, and the orchestra for the productions in Ft. Myers and Naples - the Naples Philharmonic. This marks the first time since the 1987-88 season that the Naples Philharmonic has performed at the Barbara B. Mann, providing expanded audiences with the opportunity to not only enjoy this most beloved Puccini opera, but to experience the beauty of the orchestra that has made its home in Naples for over 25 years.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public in September, with Gulfshore Opera Maestro Club members and Artis—Naples season subscribers having the ability to purchase tickets in advance. For more information, go to www.gulfshoreopera.org or call 239-529-3925.

"Soprano Robyn Marie Lamp's 2020 - 2021 season was shaping up to be an exciting one before COVID-19 halted public performances globally. She was looking forward to a role debut as Tosca, a debut with Palm Beach Symphony, and multiple Verdi Messa da Requiems, one being in New York City's famed Carnegie Hall. The 2019 - 2020 season found Ms. Lamp appearing as Clotilde and covering the title role in Bellini's Norma with Boston Lyric Opera as an Emerging Artist and appearing as the soprano soloist in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony with the South Florida Symphony Orchestra. She also returned to Gulfshore Opera to sing an all-Puccini concert and in September 2019 portrayed the title role in Puccini's Suor Angelica with South Florida's Opera Fusion.

In her 2018 - 2019, Ms. Lamp made her Carnegie Hall debut singing the soprano solo in Ralph Vaughan-Williams' Dona Nobis Pacem with Mid-America Productions. That season she also sang three Verdi Messa da Requiems, one of which she sang with only hours' notice, as she filled in for an ailing soprano with the Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra. Of her Verdi, one reviewer wrote, "Robyn Lamp has a radiant soprano voice which she handles with great expertise and ease. She plucked bell-like high As, Bs, and Cs out of some celestial sphere, always interpreting the text with deep-felt emotion; her interpretation of the line 'I am made to tremble and fear' was truly affecting." She also won an Encouragement Award in the prestigious Rising Stars Vocal Competition at Vero Beach Opera and has been a two-time Regional finalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.

DETAILS:

April 23rd, 2022 |7:00 PM

Charlotte Performing Arts Center, Punta Gorda

Standard, Preferred, and Premium tickets available

April 26th, 2022 |7:00 PM

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, Ft. Myers

Standard, Preferred, and Premium tickets available

April 29th, 2022 |7:00 PM

Artis-Naples

Standard, Preferred, and Premium tickets available