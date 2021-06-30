Gulfshore Opera Announces 2021-22 Season

Gulfshore Opera has planned two full operas and a variety of vocal music concerts for their 2021-22 season. The opera company celebrates its eighth year of serving the three coastal counties of Southwest Florida, touring to seven distinct communities from Punta Gorda to Marco Island. The casting of nationally recognized professional artists will come later in the summer, but you can mark some important dates now.

The performance schedule includes a wide variety of affordable vocal concerts suitable for diverse audiences. GO will launch their season with a fall GO Divas tour, the popular young Women's Ensemble. They will present a mixed program from classical to casual with rich vocal harmony arrangements ranging from the Renaissance era to 60's and 70's. Patrons will enjoy the great music of Mozart, the Beatles, Carol King and others.

Other upcoming Community Concerts include Holiday Harmony, a mostly pops concert with two guest artists and the Harmony Choir children joining in. This January, the company will bring in two veteran performers with opera and Broadway credits to tour the region with Opera Meets Broadway. For a Valentine's Day offering, Songs of Love is planned for several romantic locations including the Innovation Hotel in Naples. This concert, featuring GO Professional Artists in Residence, will include great love duets from grand opera to famous popular love songs.

Later in February, Gulfshore Opera will mount a fun new concept of "The Bat's Revenge" or Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss (ii), moving the action to a time period modern audiences can relate to; the Golden Age of Hollywood. This delightful original production, sung in English, will tour Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties. With a new setting and libretto for Die Fledermaus, Director and librettist, Josh Shaw hopes to make a little more sense of things through the art of movie magic.

As a non-profit with an active youth engagement initiative for under-served students, GO places great importance on their annual fundraising opera gala and has earned a reputation for hosting one of the best fundraisers in the area. This year's Opera Gala will be held on March 6th, 2022. The theme for the two-part event is Romeo and Juliet, A Timeless Love Story. The evening begins with a concert of selections from the Gounod opera by the same title and Bernstein's West Side Story at First Presbyterian of Bonita Springs. The concert is followed by a Gala dinner and dancing in the ballroom of the Bonita Bay Club.

The season 8 finale is Puccini's Tosca, a dramatic thriller. At its core, Tosca is tale of romance over politics, featuring a heroic painter, Cavaradossi, a despicable police chief, Scarpia and an opera superstar, Tosca herself! The company plans a classic grand opera production featuring renowned soloists with lush sets and costumes, full orchestra and chorus. Performances are scheduled in all three counties, April 23rd, 2022 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda, April 26th, 2022 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers. The location of the Naples performance on April 29 will be announced soon.

The box office opens to the general public on July 15. Gulfshore Opera Maestro Club members may purchase tickets starting July 12.

Full event details below. For more information, go to www.gulfshoreopera.org or call them at 239-529-3925.

Divas in Duet

October 14th, 2021 | 12pm

St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Bonita Springs

GO Divas Concert

November 7th, 2021

Peace River Botanical Gardens, Punta Gorda

GO Divas Concert

November 14th, 2021

Estero Amphitheater, Estero

GO Divas Concert

November 30th, 2021

Mercato, Naples

Holiday Harmony Concert

December 9th, 2021

St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Bonita Springs

Holiday Harmony Concert

December 14th, 2021

The Gulf Theater, Punta Gorda

Holiday Harmony Concert

Date and Location TBA

Opera Meets Broadway

January 25th, 2022

The Gulf Theater, Punta Gorda

Opera Meets Broadway

January 27th, 2022

Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, Downtown Fort Myers

Opera Meets Broadway

January 29th, 2022

Grey Oaks Country Club, Naples

Opera Meets Broadway

January 30th, 2022

Sanibel Community House, Sanibel Island

Songs of Love

February 12th, 2022

Innovation Hotel, Naples

The Bat's Revenge/Die Fledermaus

Touring Collier & Lee County

Dates and Times TBA

Gulfshore Opera Gala 2022

March 6th, 2022

Concert: First Presbyterian Church, Bonita Springs

Dinner & Ball: Bonita Bay Club

Times TBA

Songs of Ireland

March 3rd, 2022

Grey Oaks Country Club, Naples

Songs of Ireland

March 10th, 2022

Gulf Theater, Punta Gorda

Songs of Ireland

March 17th, 2022

St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Bonita Springs

A Night in Italy

March 31st, 2022

Rose History Auditorium, Marco Island

A Night in Italy

April 2nd, 2022

St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Bonita Springs

A Night in Italy

April 3rd, 2022

Carmelo's Italian Ristorante, Punta Gorda

A Night in Italy

April 5th, 2022

Sanibel Island location TBA

Tosca

April 23rd, 2022

Charlotte Performing Arts Center, Punta Gorda

Tosca

April 26th, 2022

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, Ft. Myers

Tosca

April 29th, 2022

Naples Location TBA