Guild Opera Company Presents TOSCA This Weekend

Performances are Friday January 27th and Saturday January 28th at 7:30 PM at River of the Valley in Canoga Park.

Jan. 24, 2023  

The great opera TOSCA will be presented by Guild Opera Company on Friday January 27th and Saturday January 28th at 7:30 PM at River of the Valley in Canoga Park. TOSCA is a great masterpiece written by Puccini, which encompasses love, lust, jealousy, courage and heroism, and has some of the most beautiful and dramatic music ever composed for the operatic stage. It features famous pieces such as "Vissi d'arte", "E lucevan le stelle" and Puccini's glorious "Te deum."

Based on Victorien Sardou's play La Tosca, set in Rome 1800 as Napoleon's invasion of Italy threatens the Naples' control of Rome.

Opera diva Floria Tosca enters an impossible situation when her lover, the painter Mario Cavaradossi, decides to help the escaped political prisoner Angelotti flee from the corrupt police chief Scarpia. Our cast features Emma Berggren as Floria Tosca, Felipe Prado as Mario Cavaradossi, Carlos Oliva as Scarpia, Haocheng Sun as the Sacristan, Adam McCrory as Cesare Angelotti, Carlos Gomez as Spoletta, Alexei Helmbock as Sciarrone and Lily Berthold as the Shepherd.

Guild Opera Company is the second oldest opera company in California after the San Francisco Opera. Since 1949 Guild Opera Company has been one of the launching companies for famous artists such as Marilyn Horne, Heinz Blankenburg, and Mary Costa, the voice of Walt Disney's Sleeping Beauty. Guild Opera Company currently presents operas to the community, as well as introduces children to the magical world of opera by bringing arts education programs to elementary schools. With the generous support of individual music lovers, as well as funding from corporations, foundations and government sources, over four million students have experienced live professional performances of this important art form that encompasses music, theater, dance and visual arts.

Dr. Robert Chauls, the musical director of Tosca, is well-known as a pianist, accompanist, coach, conductor and composer throughout the United States. Dr. Chauls also serves as the President of Guild Opera Company, and is a former Vice President of the National Opera Association. His first opera, Alice in Wonderland, was the second most performed contemporary opera in America in 1981-82, and continues to be among the most performed children's operas in the United States as well as other parts of the world.

The performances will be directed by Gabriel R. Pazos who is the recipient of the 2007 El Angel Award from the Bilingual Foundation of the Arts. Mr. Pazos has been instrumental in many aspects of Guild Opera Company's operations and has directly worked with many of the cast members as a part of Guild Opera's Young Artist Development.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220512&regid=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fcc%2Ftosca-1556729




Recently retired Nicolas Reveles was the face of San Diego Opera for 40 years, known to most opera-goers primarily because of his informative and entertaining pre-performance talks. I suspect few in the audience knew he was also an opera composer, a choir director and a piano prodigy. In an hour discussion via Zoom, we spoke about his background and how he came to write GHOSTS, a three-act opera that the San Diego Opera will premiere in March. GHOSTS echoes a scene from SEXTET, an earlier work he’d written on commission for San Diego’s Diversionary Theatre. The scene reflected his love for the horror genre.
After her highly acclaimed performances as Fedora earlier this month, soprano Sonya Yoncheva will return on February 28 for her Met role debut as the fearless title priestess of Bellini’s scorching bel canto drama Norma. 
The Bronx Opera Company will open its 56th season with the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, music by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Moss Hart.  Performances will be on Saturday & Sunday, January 28 & 29 Saturday & Sunday, February 4 & 5.
The Metropolitan Opera, in association with Lincoln Center and the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations, will present a concert to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor.

