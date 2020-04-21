Glyndebourne 2020 Opera Cup Prize Winners Videos Available For Streaming

Glyndebourne uploaded short performance videos of the prize winners of its recent 2020 Opera Cup competition and I thought this streaming content could be of interest to you.

The first prize went to American baritone Edward Nelson and third prize to American tenor Eric Ferring and I pasted their bios below, along with the press release issued by Glyndebourne on March 7. The list of winners is here with video hyperlinks:

First Prize (£15,000): Edward Nelson, baritone (USA)

Second Prize (£10,000): Alexandra Lowe, soprano (UK)

Third Prize (£7,500): Eric Ferring, tenor (USA)

The Audience Prize: Meigui Zhang, soprano (China)

The Ginette Theano Prize For Most Promising Talent (£5,000): Siphokazi Molteno, mezzo-soprano (South Africa)

The Glyndebourne Youth Jury Prize: Sungho Kim, tenor (South Korea



In the 2019-2020 season Edward debuts at Vancouver Opera as Figaro in The Barber of Seville and at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis as Dr. Falke in Die Fledermaus. Recently, he made an acclaimed European debut at Norwegian National Opera as Pelléas in Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande, a role he later sang with Ópera de Oviedo and covered at the Glyndebourne Festival. As a graduate of the Adler Fellowship at San Francisco Opera, making over 70 main stage appearances, his roles included Malatesta in Don Pasquale, Bosun in Billy Budd, and Morales in Carmen.

Eric Ferring (Tenor)

A graduate of Drake University, The Boston Conservatory and Pittsburgh Opera's Resident Artist Program, Eric recently finished his second and final year in the ensemble of the Ryan Opera Center at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Past performances at Lyric include Lurcanio in Ariodante, Older Brother in Dead Man Walking, and Young Servant in Elektra, whilst covering Count Almaviva in Il barbiere di Siviglia and Don Ottavio in Don Giovanni. This year, Eric has anticipated debuts at North Carolina Opera, New Orleans Opera, Pittsburgh Opera and Santa Fe Opera as Tamino in Die Zauberflöte.





