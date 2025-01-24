Florida Grand Opera Receives A Matching Gift From Tina Vidal-Duart And Carlos Duart

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Grand Opera has received an additional $1 million matching gift from philanthropists Tina Vidal-Duart and Carlos Duart. This latest donation follows a prior 2024 gift of $2 million, providing a total of $3 million in funding to the organization.

Inspired by the strides FGO has made under its new leadership—presenting vibrant productions, preserving its legacy, introducing innovative programs, and expanding its impact through a national wellness initiative—the Duarts have deepened their commitment with this transformative gift.

Under the guidance of General Director Maria Todaro, FGO is honoring its rich history while introducing bold new initiatives to meet the evolving needs of its community and beyond. These efforts include the launch of Voices of Wellness, a groundbreaking national program offering a holistic, arts-driven approach to healing and well-being. By combining cultural preservation with innovative wellness programming, FGO is ensuring its legacy continues while reaching new audiences in meaningful ways.

Tina Vidal-Duart, FGO’s Chair of the Board and longtime supporter, has been instrumental in protecting and enhancing the legacy of this historic institution, which is intimately tied to South Florida’s cultural history. Her leadership and advocacy underscore FGO’s vital role as a cultural cornerstone and its ability to evolve with the times.

“Ensuring Miami maintains a robust performing arts offering is pivotal toward Miami’s trajectory as a leading world city and tourist destination, providing rich, immersive and exciting programming to residents and visitors alike,” said Vidal-Duart. “Florida Grand Opera is the backbone of performing arts in this community and the organization’s continued success is critical toward that mission.”

“Miami has come a long way in its arts and culinary offering in recent years and we want to ensure performing arts that rivals The Met and Broadway are available in a big way in this community,” added Carlos Duart.

In 2024, Tina Vidal-Duart and Carlos Duart donated $2 million to FGO as a matching gift. Building on that commitment, the couple’s latest gift, also structured as a matching one, will support FGO’s three main-stage operas in the 2025-2026 season and strengthen its education and community engagement programs, which reach over 20,000 children annually. Highlights include:

Dress Rehearsal Experiences for students to witness opera firsthand,

School Outreach Programs that bring seasoned opera singers into classrooms, and

Training Opportunities for aspiring singers from local colleges through the CANTO program and across the country through the Studio Artist Program.

The new Voices of Wellness initiative, a key component of FGO’s expanded programming, demonstrates how music can serve as both a source of comfort and a catalyst for transformation. By combining direct engagement, artist education, and personalized cultural experiences, this program reaches those who need healing most, including:

First Responders,

Active Military Personnel as well as Veterans,

Medical Professionals, and

Individuals Facing Health Challenges, Trauma, or Chronic Stress.

This visionary program aligns with Tina Vidal-Duart’s healthcare advocacy through her company, CDR Health, and reflects FGO’s commitment to using the arts as a force for community healing and empowerment.

The Miami Herald recently praised FGO for its innovative approach, describing it as “not your grandmother’s opera.” Productions like Mozart’s The Magic Flute have been lauded as monumental, while the upcoming 2024-2025 season featuring The Elixir of Love and Carmen promises to continue FGO’s artistic revival.

With this extraordinary support, Florida Grand Opera is poised for a bright future, ensuring South Florida remains a vibrant hub for opera and the performing arts while fostering healing, education, and engagement on both a local and national scale.

About Florida Grand Opera

Established in 1941, Florida Grand Opera (FGO), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the oldest performing arts organization in Florida and the fourth oldest opera company in the United States. FGO presents a diverse repertoire, from beloved classics to contemporary works, captivating audiences with world-class performances and innovative storytelling. Under the leadership of General Director Maria Todaro, FGO continues to enrich South Florida’s cultural landscape with performances at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. For more information about Florida Grand Opera, visit www.fgo.org .

