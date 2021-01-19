Florentine Opera Welcomes New Director Of Marketing

The Florentine Opera Company recently named Sara Hood as its new Director of Marketing. As a member of the leadership team, Sara brings nearly two decades of integrated marketing experience to the role.

Sara developed her marketing and communications acumen at a variety of advertising agencies throughout Milwaukee, most recently as a Vice President at Cramer-Krasselt. Additionally, she has held business development and marketing roles at various nonprofits throughout her career, including the American Red Cross and Milwaukee Kickers Soccer Club.

"Sara brings a new perspective and breadth of marketing experience to help roundout our already incredible leadership team," said Maggey Oplinger, general director and CEO of the Florentine Opera. "We have so many unique stories to tell and we are ecstatic that Sara is here to help us tell them."