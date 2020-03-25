Florentine Opera Cancels May MACBETH Performances

As COVID-19's impact deepens, Florentine Opera continues to diligently follow best practices as outlined by the health authorities, and looking forward, cancels the performances of Verdi's Macbeth May 29 and 31, 2020.



General Director and CEO Maggey Oplinger states, "We've already sacrificed a sold-out Tragedy of Carmen to this blight, we had hoped that we could salvage Macbeth for a glorious end to the season. However, these new and ever-evolving circumstances mean no rehearsal time, no access to costumes, and no way for our talented soloists to get here and rehearse. With enormous sadness, we regret to report that we are cancelling Macbeth. This difficult decision was made in careful collaboration with our artists and staff, and in compliance with federal, state, and city directives to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus."



Maggey continues, "The cancellation of Macbeth allows us to protect the integrity of next season. We are hard at work - safely at home - building a season of favorites, surprises, and glory on stage. Making this decision allows us to bring our opera fans the 2020-21 Season of the Ensemble that we've been working on for months, a season that now truly represents the strength of togetherness. Support of the Florentine Opera and the arts cannot be overestimated. As we move into an era where performances live in our memories and on our screens, please consider supporting an artist relief fund, arts organizations through future ticket purchases and donations, and exploring the immediate burst of artistic outpouring already blowing up social media. While we are down, artistic efforts grow, flourish and thrive on the human struggle."



Florentine Opera 2020-21 SEASON OF THE ENSEMBLE and additional information, can be found at www.florentineopera.org.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You