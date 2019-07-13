Fashion Designer Rei Kawakubo To Design New Opera ORLANDO At Vienna State Opera

On 8th December 2019, internationally celebrated American soprano, Constance Hauman, (www.constancehauman.com) will make her Vienna State Opera Debut. She will perform three roles (Queen Elizabeth I, Purity, Friend of Orlando's Child) in the cast of Orlando, a world premiere opera by Austrian composer, Olga Neuwirth, who is the first woman to be commissioned to compose an opera for the Vienna State Opera in over 150 years. Orlando is based on the novel (Published 11th October 1928) by Virginia Woolf. Costumes for the production will be designed by the legendary Japanese fashion designer, Rei Kawakubo, founder of Comme des Garçons fashion empire.

Olga Neuwirth chose Hauman for the ensemble cast of Orlando; the two first worked together in Austria on Lost Highway, the composer's 2003 opera adaptation of the 1997 David Lynch film of the same name, with a libretto by 2004 Nobel Prize-winner Elfriede Jelinek.

Constance Hauman, who was a protégé of Leonard Bernstein has sung over 2,000 performance of opera and hundreds of concerts with such companies and orchestras as Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Welsh National Opera, English National Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Spoletto and Santa Fe USA Festivals, Opera National de Paris, Berlin Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, London Symphony and the London Philharmonia. She made headlines across Europe as the waif/sex-goddess in Alban Berg's Lulu and can be heard in this role on a live recording on the Chandos Label.

Hauman is equally at home in the world of indie rock both as a singer songwriter and as the band leader and songwriter of Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf, a New York-based rock/funk group that is currently on a worldwide tour opening for George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic. She has release two critically acclaimed albums of her own songs, High Tides (2019)https://soundcloud.com/lulucph/sets/hightides/s-Lv8SW and Falling Into Now. The Guardian sited Falling Into Now as one of the top albums of the 2015.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You