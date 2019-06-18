Experience the unforgettable at the Central City Opera 2019 Festival July 6 through August 6. This year, main stage productions include "Madama Butterfly" by Giacomo Puccini (opening July 6) and the Colorado premiere of "Billy Budd" by Benjamin Britten (opening July 13). Both world-class performances will be brought to life in the historic 550-seat jewel box opera house in Central City.

"This year's 'Billy Budd' production is the largest show ever to be performed on the Central City Opera stage," said Pelham (Pat) Pearce, Jr., Central City Opera general/artistic director. "Director Ken Cazan is returning for his 18th season with Central City Opera to bring another Benjamin Britten production to life. This production of 'Billy Budd' features a score that was specifically adapted for Central City Opera in partnership with the Britten-Pears Foundation, Boosey & Hawkes, London and Maestro Steuart Bedford. This production is not to be missed."

In addition to the two main stage productions, audiences have the opportunity to see two rarely performed works together as part of the Double Bill: "The Blessed Damozel" and "Litanies to the Black Virgin." The Double Bill performances will take place July 23, 24, 31 and August 1 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Central City (135 Pine St.)

"Encore: A Musical Revue" will close the 2019 Festival on August 3 and August 6. Conceived by Curt Olds, who is a past apprentice, studio artist and principal artist with Central City Opera, "Encore: A Musical Revue" is an exhilarating mix of old and new pieces of music theater, from Broadway and Off-Broadway composers.

Patrons will experience the grand talent of opera singers who travel the country performing at top-tier venues, such as The Metropolitan Opera in New York City, and are the first to see young talent who are accepted into the competitive Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Artist Training Program. Graduates of this program continue on to perform throughout the world and receive critical acclaim.

For more information about Central City Opera's 2019 Summer Festival and to purchase tickets, visit www.centralcityopera.org, email boxoffice@centralcityopera.org or call 303-292-6700.





