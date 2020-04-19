English Tenor Kenneth Woollam Dies at Age 83

According to OperaWire, English tenor Kenneth Woollam has passed away at the age of 83.

Woollam studied at Chester Cathedral Choir School, where he became head chorister, before going on to the Royal Conservatory of Music.

He sang with the Glyndebourne Festival chorus in the 1960s and then joined the English National Opera in 1972, debuting as Pierre Bezukhov in Prokofiev's "War and Peace."

Woollam served as principal tenor with ENO over the next 12 years, in roles such as Calaf, Radames, Siegfried, Rienzi, and Bacchus. He made his debut with Covent Garden in 1988, as Aegisthus in Richard Strauss' "Elektra."

Woollam also performed with Opera Scotland, where he appeared as Siegmund in "Die Walküre" in 1976 and 1981, Bacchus in "Ariadne auf Naxos" in 1977, Boris Grigorievich in "Kátya Kabanová" in 1979, and Gerontius in "Dream of Gerontius" in 1989.

Read more on OperaWire.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You