English National Opera Launches 'ENO Breathe'

The English National Opera will take part in "ENO Breathe," a rehabilitation program to support patients recovering from COVID-19.

Phase I of the program uses lullabies to help patients learn breathing techniques. In Phase II, the ENO and medical experts at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust will work to develop "ENO Breathe" as a national program.

In the third and final phase, the ENO will create an online learning course, where patients can guide themselves through the program.

The pilot programme will cost £12,000. This cost includes:

ENO Baylis Vocal Specialist designing and delivering brand new SIX week programme created specifically for COVID patients

Creation and production of bespoke digital resources recorded by our ENO singers

External evaluation of the pilot programme to rigorously assess its feasibility and acceptability for patients

Programme management and administration

To learn more or to donate, visit https://eno.org/support-us/how-to-support/eno-breathe/.

