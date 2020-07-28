Eid in Dubai and MBC Al Amal present "Celebrate Giving" concert on August 1, to support children impacted by Covid-19.

The concert will feature Hussain Al Jassmi and Yara. The evening will also feature a special performance by a selection of singers from "The Voice Kids" TV show.

All proceeds will go towards the Unicef #Reimagine Campaign in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The following safety measures will be enforced:

Wearing a face mask is mandatory at all times even inside the auditorium, gloves are optional.

The venue will have limited its seating capacity to maintain social distancing within the auditorium.

Buying tickets online is recommended. Please choose mobile ticket or e-ticket delivery method.

The maximum number of seats that can be selected online is up to 4 seats. Please email boxoffice@dubaiopera.com if your group is larger.

Please make your seat selection strictly based on your group size (1, 2, 3 or 4). Please ensure no empty seat remains next to your selection.

Social distancing will be maintained inside the auditorium, please sit in your assigned seat only.

Families are allowed to sit together (a maximum of 4 people).

Compliance with the stated safety measures is legally required in all areas within the venue.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.dubaiopera.com/events/celebrate-giving-concert/#1595493521944-314185fb-8af7.

