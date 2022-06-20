Edmonton Opera Announces Sue Fitzsimmons As New Executive  Director 

Sue Fitzsimmons joins the Edmonton Opera having recently held executive leadership roles at both Medicine Hat College and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT). She is a long-time Edmontonian who believes in the power of creativity and the arts to build and sustain community.

Sue will work closely with the opera's Artistic Director, Joel Ivany, who welcomes her arrival saying: "We are lucky to have Sue join the team at such an important time. We will all benefit from her leadership, generosity and experience. She is going to be a difference maker."

Sue's extensive senior leadership experience, paired with her passion for the arts, will help the Edmonton Opera achieve its mission of bringing the community together through meaningful artistic experiences that celebrate our shared humanity.

Sue holds a PhD from the University of Alberta, and early in her career taught music methods at the University of Winnipeg and University of Alberta. She is an experienced choral singer and enjoys making music with friends.

Sue is thrilled to join the team at Edmonton Opera!