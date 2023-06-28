Edmonton Opera Announces 2nd Annual Rumbold Vocal Prize!

This prestigious competition supports emerging Canadian artists and provides exposure to talented individuals seeking to advance their careers in the world of opera.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Review: WERTHER, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: WERTHER, Royal Opera House
Review: SUSANNAH at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis Photo 2 Review: SUSANNAH at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis
Long Beach Opera's THE RECITAL Runs At The Art Theatre 4th Steet Long Beach, June 24-25 Photo 3 Long Beach Opera's THE RECITAL Runs At The Art Theatre 4th Steet Long Beach, June 24-25
Interview: Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos On Teatro Gratticielo 'DON GIOVANNI' at The Photo 4 Interview: Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos On Teatro Gratticielo 'DON GIOVANNI' at The Riverside Theater

Edmonton Opera Announces 2nd Annual Rumbold Vocal Prize!

Edmonton Opera Announces 2nd Annual Rumbold Vocal Prize!

Edmonton Opera proudly presents the 2nd annual Rumbold Vocal Prize for outstanding emerging professional opera singers, generously supported by Grace and Arnold Rumbold.

This prestigious competition supports emerging Canadian artists and provides exposure to talented individuals seeking to advance their careers in the world of opera. In 2022 the Rumbold Vocal Prize say a staggering 147 applications, showcasing the immense talent and passion within Canada's vibrant operatic community.

“The overwhelming response to our inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize shows there is a need for this type of prize in our sector. We are delighted to be offering this annual prize to support emerging Canadian artists who are doing amazing things around the world.” – says Joel Ivany, Edmonton Opera's Artistic Director.

A week-long residential professional development experience with Edmonton Opera includes working with master clinician, internationally celebrated Canadian soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian. She is currently the Head of the Voice Program at University of California, Santa Barbara. In addition to invaluable experience and performance opportunities, each of the 4 finalists will receive a generous cash prize. The financial support provided by the Rumbold family helps artists pursue their operatic careers and to enables them to focus on their artistic growth and development.

“We created the Rumbold Vocal Prize to provide meaningful opportunities and assistance to emerging Canadian classical vocalists. The prizes and the Master Class opportunity are intended to help them as they work toward professional operatic careers in leading roles. We were thrilled to see 147 applications in the first year that truly showcased the talent and passion within Canada's vibrant musical community. Nurturing emerging operatic talent has been an important mission for our family, and we are looking forward to seeing this award continue to grow and support artists by providing a platform to showcase their abilities and gain invaluable experience.” – say Grace and Arnold Rumbold, Edmonton Opera's dedicated supporters and champions.

Applications are now open, and candidates are invited to apply until August 15th, 2023. Finalists will be announced on August 25th, 2023. The Rumbold Vocal Prize Experience will take place the week of October 19 – 24, 2023, at Jubilee Auditorium and is open to public.

For more information about the Rumbold Vocal Prize, please visit Rumbold Vocal Prize for Emerging Opera Singers — Edmonton Opera.



RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
OPERA America Reveals 19 Participants for 2023 Leadership Intensive Photo
OPERA America Reveals 19 Participants for 2023 Leadership Intensive

OPERA America has announced the 19 participants selected for the 2023 Leadership Intensive. The program exemplifies the organization’s long-standing commitment to identify and support the professional growth of leaders who will help move opera forward for years to come.

2
OPERA America Awards $200,000 In Next Stage Grants Supporting Subsequent Productions Of No Photo
OPERA America Awards $200,000 In Next Stage Grants Supporting Subsequent Productions Of North American Works

OPERA America has announced grants totaling $200,000 to six American opera companies through its Next Stage Grants program.

3
Video: Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Met Orchestra Members Surprise Park-Goers Wi Photo
Video: Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Met Orchestra Members Surprise Park-Goers With Concert at Little Island

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Grammy Award-winning conductor and Metropolitan Opera Music Director, led a surprise concert on Little Island on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Joining Nézet-Séguin at this urban oasis on the Hudson River were a quartet of Met Orchestra horn players – Erik Ralske, Roy Femenella, Javier Gándara and Barbara Jöstlein Currie.  

4
Tickets On Sale Now For Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. the Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival will take place at Sarasota Opera House. Local restaurants will gather to serve tasty bites, wine, and other treats as a benefit for Sarasota Youth Opera. Throughout the event, there will be performances from the Youth Opera chorus and Sarasota Opera artists, as well as raffles and other activities.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS