Edmonton Opera Announces 2nd Annual Rumbold Vocal Prize!

Edmonton Opera proudly presents the 2nd annual Rumbold Vocal Prize for outstanding emerging professional opera singers, generously supported by Grace and Arnold Rumbold.

This prestigious competition supports emerging Canadian artists and provides exposure to talented individuals seeking to advance their careers in the world of opera. In 2022 the Rumbold Vocal Prize say a staggering 147 applications, showcasing the immense talent and passion within Canada's vibrant operatic community.

“The overwhelming response to our inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize shows there is a need for this type of prize in our sector. We are delighted to be offering this annual prize to support emerging Canadian artists who are doing amazing things around the world.” – says Joel Ivany, Edmonton Opera's Artistic Director.

A week-long residential professional development experience with Edmonton Opera includes working with master clinician, internationally celebrated Canadian soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian. She is currently the Head of the Voice Program at University of California, Santa Barbara. In addition to invaluable experience and performance opportunities, each of the 4 finalists will receive a generous cash prize. The financial support provided by the Rumbold family helps artists pursue their operatic careers and to enables them to focus on their artistic growth and development.

“We created the Rumbold Vocal Prize to provide meaningful opportunities and assistance to emerging Canadian classical vocalists. The prizes and the Master Class opportunity are intended to help them as they work toward professional operatic careers in leading roles. We were thrilled to see 147 applications in the first year that truly showcased the talent and passion within Canada's vibrant musical community. Nurturing emerging operatic talent has been an important mission for our family, and we are looking forward to seeing this award continue to grow and support artists by providing a platform to showcase their abilities and gain invaluable experience.” – say Grace and Arnold Rumbold, Edmonton Opera's dedicated supporters and champions.

Applications are now open, and candidates are invited to apply until August 15th, 2023. Finalists will be announced on August 25th, 2023. The Rumbold Vocal Prize Experience will take place the week of October 19 – 24, 2023, at Jubilee Auditorium and is open to public.

For more information about the Rumbold Vocal Prize, please visit Rumbold Vocal Prize for Emerging Opera Singers — Edmonton Opera.