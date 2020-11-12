Dutch National Opera Presents LE NOZZE DI FIGARO Online

The online premiere will take place November 29, 2020 at 19h00 CET.

The premiere of Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro will be available online on Sunday 29 November. Mozart specialist conductor Riccardo Minasi and director David Bösch abridged the performance to two hours, without a break, assuming that it would only be allowed to play for a limited live audience. Now that the tightened corona measures do not make it possible to perform in front of an audience, Dutch National Opera has decided to record the performance and present it online.



The online premiere will take place on Sunday 29 November 2020 19h00 CET. With a one-off purchase of €2,95, the performance can be watched unlimited until Sunday 27 December 2020 on the online platform of Dutch National Opera & Ballet: operaballet.nl/online.



Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro from 1786 is the first of three successful operas he wrote with lyricist Lorenzo Da Ponte. Mozart and Da Ponte tell a story about love and fidelity as the plaything of power. David Bösch's colorful direction is full of humor, but also highlights the sharp edges of this masterpiece.



The cast of Le nozze di Figaro consists of a young ensemble, a high number of singers are making their debut at Dutch National Opera. Soprano Ruzan Manthashyan plays the role of countess. The Chinese Ying Fang sings Susanna and the Italian bass Riccardo Fassi is Figaro. With the baritone Davide Luciano in the role of Count Almaviva, a familiar face returns to Dutch National Opera. Polly Leech, alumna of the Dutch National Opera Studio plays Cherubino and current member of the studio Sam Carl plays the role of Antonio. Soprano Iris van Wijnen plays Marcellina and baritone Michael Hauenstein plays Bartolo. Riccardo Minasi conducts the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra.

Details:

abridged version due to corona measures

after the production of director David Bösch

Riccardo Minasi conducts the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra

online premiere November 29, 2020 at 19h00 CET

one-off purchase at €2,95 via operaballet.nl/online

available until 27 December 2020

