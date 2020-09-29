Dubai Opera Will Host Two Screenings Of Jackie Chan's VANGUARD

The screenings take place on Friday October 9th.

Dubai Opera is set to host two special screenings of Jackie Chan's return to the silver screen on Friday October 9th.

Vanguard, the action-packed adventure film that is being described as "a breathtaking high-speed showdown on the streets of Dubai", will receive the memorable Dubai Opera movie experience, which offers guests a unique cinematic setting.

Jackie Chan, who filmed 'Vanguard' in Dubai in March 2019, plays the leader of an international security agency that caters to the world's elite. But, after one of their clients is taken hostage during the Lunar New Year in London's Chinatown, Chan helms a rescue operation that spans Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Vanguard features some iconic Emaar locations and neighbourhoods, including Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall.

Dubai Opera is the ultimate entertainment destination situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai combining world-class amenities and state of the arts acoustics with delectable F&B and exceptional service, bound to impress even the most avid cinemagoer.

For an added treat, guests can swap their standard cinema snacks and indulge during their experience by enjoying specially prepared culinary delights served alongside house beverages.

Dubai Opera will host two screenings of Vanguard on Friday October 9th with two shows taking place at 5pm and 9:30 pm, respectively.

Please visit dubaiopera.com to purchase tickets.

