Dubai Opera Presents THE GEORGE MICHAEL LEGACY This November

Get ready to relive the music of iconic superstar George Michael at Dubai Opera when 'The George Michael Legacy' makes its Dubai debut with an incredible production from 4-5 November. A stunning celebration remembering one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time, this energetic, vibrant musical journey brings to life 35 years of hits from George Michael's glittering career.

Hear the international tribute artist Wayne Dilks and his band perform Michael's golden hits from over the years at this 2-hour concert.

Watch Dilks along with his talented troupe pay homage to the legend in their distinct style which has been applauded all over the world. Take a musical journey across the decades with top tunes like Careless Whispers, Last Christmas, Faith and many more.

Wayne has been a George Michael tribute artiste for 20 years, dedicating his professional career to pay homage to the late pop phenomenon. In 'The George Michael Legacy,' he delivers his heartfelt tribute to the global superstar in a sensitive and spectacular way.

This feel-good show will have guests dancing in the aisles for the biggest party of the year all brought to life by a fantastic cast and sensational live band.

This November, join Wayne and his incredible band for a celebration of George's fantastic 35-year career with songs from his Wham days up to his final album, Symphonica.

A nostalgic, memorable evening of song and dance awaits!

Visit dubaiopera.com to purchase tickets.