Davide Luciano Will Make Teatro Alla Scala Debut

Due to Massimo Cavalletti cancelling the Sept. 14 performance of Donizetti's "L'Elisir d'Amore" at the Teatro alla Scala, Davide Luciano will take over the role making his La Scala debut.

Cavalletti announced on Facebook his condition, stating:

"Dear friends, it's with a heavy heart that I am informing you that this evening I will not be able to sing Belcore in the performance of "L'elisir d'amore" at the Teatro alla Scala. In the hours right before the last performance of September 12, I caught a virus which caused me to experience a lot of tiredness and throat inflammation.

I was able to fulfill my engagement and carry out the performance, but now it is best to rest and take advantage of these next few days to recover before the performance of September 21.

Toi, toi, toi to all my colleagues and the stage of Teatro alla Scala!

A particularly heartfelt thank you to Davide Luciano, who has agreed to replace me."

Watch Luciano in an earlier performance below!





