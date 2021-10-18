DIAL M FOR MURDER Returns To Dubai Opera This November

A brand-new production for the first modern thriller, Dial M for Murder, is back at the Dubai Opera from the 22-23 November. Made famous by Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 film version, Dial M For Murder was written by the British playwright Frederick Knott, and is a spine-chilling tale filled with twists and turns.

The story revolves around charismatic Tony Wendice, a former tennis pro who gave up his sporting career for his wife, a wealthy socialite. When he finds out that she's been unfaithful, he begins plotting his revenge, and comes up with the perfect crime. Tom Chambers, the star of TV shows such as Holby City and Casualty, plays Tony Wendice, and he's joined by actress and singer Diana Vickers, as well as Christopher Harper, best known for playing Nathan Curtis in the long-running soap opera Coronation Street. An A-List cast, indeed!

Additionally, students over the age of 12 and teachers can witness this epic production for an unbeatable price (AED50) on 23rd November as Dubai Opera will present a special matinee show at 2pm. One chaperone per 10 students can attend free of charge and tickets can be purchased by contacting the Dubai Opera box office directly. The most memorable field trip and an unforgettable show!

The iconic Dial M for Murder will leave guests spellbound as Tony becomes more tangled in the drama of his own making. This ultimate masterclass in suspense is guaranteed to entwine audiences with its spine-chilling twists and turns.

Audiences at Dubai Opera can look forward to enjoying nail-biting drama as Tony is irrevocably entangled deeper into his web of lies in this critically acclaimed play.

Visit dubaiopera.com to purchase tickets.