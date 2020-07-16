Czech Actor and Director Pavel Fieber Dies at 79

Czech actor and director Pavel Fieber has died at age 79, OperaWire reports.

He began his acting career at the Theater der Courage and Theater im Centrum in Vienna.

From 1968 to 1972, Fieber was active as an actor, director, and acting director at the Städtische Bühnen Mainz. From 1969 to 1972, he also directed the opera school at the Peter Cornelius Conservatory in the city of Mainz and founded the theater at Mainz University.

From 1972 to 1974, Fieber served as senior director at the Theater Oberhausen, and from 1974 to 1978 he was with the Stadttheater Ingolstadt. In 1970 he was declared a persona non grata in Czechoslovakia.

From 1978 to 1985, he worked as a freelance actor and director, at many theatres including the Theater Wuppertal, Theater Bonn, Schauspielhaus Dusseldorf, Theater of the West in Berlin, Hamburg State Opera, State Theater in Karlsruhe, State Theater in Darmstadt, and State Theater Stuttgart.

From 1985 to 1991 Fieber was director of the Ulm Theater, and from 1991 to 1997 he worked as artistic director at the Pfalztheater Kaiserslautern. In 1997 he moved to the Badisches Staatstheater Karlsruhe as General Director, where he was in office until 2002. He also served as artistic director of the Luisenburg Festival in Wunsiedel from 2000 to 2003. From 2004 to 2007 he was director of the Mayen Castle Festival.

Fieber is perhaps best known for portraying Professor Higgins in the musical My Fair Lady , which he played at numerous theaters.

