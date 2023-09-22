Colby Crehan Of Bluegrass Gospel Project Fame Returns To The Vergennes Opera House

The Vergennes Opera House officially opens its 2023-2024 season with the return of a fan favorite, Colby Crehan, former lead vocalist of the Bluegrass Gospel Project on Saturday, October 14, 7:30pm. This time, Crehan is performing with her new Vermont folk-grass group Marsh Lights which includes members from the band PossumHaw. Marsh Lights features the singing and songwriting of Crehan's new, original acoustic folk-grass music with a hyper-literate edge and beautiful execution.

Crehan and her bandmates have received accolades, including Vermont Vocalist of the Year and Vermont Song of the Year (Tammie Awards, Barre-Montpelier Times-Argus). The group's strong rapport built over years of performing together makes for a band that can go light and heavy, solemn and joyful, fast and slow. And Crehan is no stranger to the acoustic richness of the Vergennes Opera House.

"We are so excited to be able to share our new music with the Vergennes community" says Crehan. "After years of performing at the Vergennes Opera House with the Bluegrass Gospel Project, it really feels like coming home for me."

Vergennes Opera House president, Gerianne Smart agrees.

“There is something about Colby's voice, her delivery, the harmonies and her emotional commitment to the songs that resonates deeply with audiences,” said Smart. “Several years ago, the Bluegrass Gospel Project chose the Vergennes Opera House as the venue for their final concert, and we haven't forgotten that special night. We are all looking forward to welcoming Colby back to our historic stage.”

Marsh Lights' new songs explore bravery, darkness, spirituality, and grace with lyrics that often employ metaphoric places and female heroes and perspectives. And Marsh Lights pulls from the old songbook of PossumHaw, particularly the songs found on their last recording, the live 2017 album Limberpine.

“While I don't write autobiographical songs,” says Crehan, “I can always relate to the characters and stories in the songs in a deeply personal way. I hope our listeners will feel the same connection.”

In addition to Crehan's lyrical pieces, the band also plays instrumentals written by banjoist Ryan Crehan and mandolinist Stephen Waud. “The instrumentals are high-energy, expressive and a lot of fun. They provide a great contrast and really set the stage on fire” adds Crehan.

Marsh Lights is Colby Crehan on lead vocals, rhythm guitar and keyboard, Ryan Crehan on vocals, banjo and harmonica, Charley Eiseman on vocals and lead guitar, Steve Waud on vocals and mandolin, and Mitch Barron on vocals and upright bass.

The concert takes place on Saturday, October 14. Doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm and the concert beings at 7:30pm. Tickets are just $15 each and can be purchased online at VergennesOperaHouse.org.

All proceeds from tickets sales go to benefit the theater's All Access Project which calls for an elevator tower to the second-floor theater as well as ADA access to the stage and dressing room levels. More information can be found here: All Access Project.

The 2023-2024 season is made possible by the generosity of the following sponsors: Realtor Sue Walsh, Berkshire Hathaway Vermont Realty Group, The Vergennes Partnership, Geoff & Susan Nelson, Ed & Beverly Biello, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Jackman Fuels, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Mike & Maggie Catillaz, Ned & Lauren Pike, Philip & Roberta Puschel, RPM: Restoration & Performance Motorcars, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Schaefer Family, Connie & Bill Houston, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Casella Waste Management, Otter Creek Awnings, and in Memory of Garry Simpson.