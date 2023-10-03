Cincinnati Opera Announces New Board Officers, Trustees, and Associate Members

Cincinnati Opera announces the election of officers for its board of trustees for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, as well as the addition of five trustees and two Cincinnati Opera Board Associates.

Officers were elected at Cincinnati Opera's Annual Meeting on September 20, 2023, and will serve one-year terms. They include:

President Melanie M. Chavez, Partner at Chavez Properties

Executive Vice President Ronald T. Bates, Managing Director at 1919 Investment Counsel

Chair Liz Kathman Grubow, Vice President and Managing Creative Director at LPK

Treasurer Robert Bitter, AERS Partner at Deloitte & Touche

Secretary Charles E. Baverman III, Partner at Dinsmore & Shohl

Also as of the Annual Meeting, new trustees and new members of the Cincinnati Opera Board Associates, a subsidiary of the board of trustees composed of young professionals, began their three-year terms.

New trustees include:

Katherine Anderson, Assistant Vice President and Private Wealth Relationship Manager at Merrill Lynch

Yemisi O. Jones, M.D., Attending Physician at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Michael L. Powell, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Fifth Third Bank

Jason Riveiro, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at NAHREP

Tricia Suit, Director of Content at Game Day Communications

New Board Associates include:

Deanna Hillard, Program Manager at Interact for Health

Eric Shane Heatley, Assistant Director and Honors Advisor at the University of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Opera's mission is to enrich and connect our community through diverse opera experiences. Founded in 1920 and the second-oldest opera company in the nation, Cincinnati Opera presents a thrilling season of grand opera every summer and engaging programs throughout the year. The company's repertoire includes beloved classics and contemporary masterworks brought to life by some of the world's most dynamic performers and creative artists.

Cincinnati Opera is supported by the generosity of tens of thousands of contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign. Cincinnati Opera also receives general season support from the Ohio Arts Council, The Louise Dieterle Nippert Musical Arts Fund, Patricia A. Corbett Estate and Trust, and the Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation, along with general season and project support from many other generous individuals, corporations, and foundations. Cincinnati Opera is a proud member of OPERA America. Learn more at cincinnatiopera.org.