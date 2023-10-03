Cincinnati Opera Announces New Board Officers, Trustees, And Associate Members

Cincinnati Opera Announces New Board Officers, Trustees, and Associate Members

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NABUCCO, Verdi's First Big Hit, Returns to the Met with a Terrifying Monastyrska u Photo 1 Review: NABUCCO, Verdi’s First Big Hit, Returns to the Met with a Terrifying Monastyrska
Review: L'ELISIR D'AMORE, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: L'ELISIR D'AMORE, Royal Opera House
Review: Jonas Kaufmann Returns to New York in 'Anxious and Heavy' DOPPELGANGER Photo 3 Review: Jonas Kaufmann Returns to New York in ‘Anxious and Heavy’ DOPPELGANGER
Review: Met Audience Entranced by DiDonato and McKinny in Heggie-McNally DEAD MAN in House Photo 4 Review: Met Audience Entranced by DiDonato and McKinny in Heggie-McNally DEAD MAN in House Debut

Cincinnati Opera announces the election of officers for its board of trustees for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, as well as the addition of five trustees and two Cincinnati Opera Board Associates.

Officers were elected at Cincinnati Opera's Annual Meeting on September 20, 2023, and will serve one-year terms. They include:

  • President Melanie M. Chavez, Partner at Chavez Properties
  • Executive Vice President Ronald T. Bates, Managing Director at 1919 Investment Counsel
  • Chair Liz Kathman Grubow, Vice President and Managing Creative Director at LPK
  • Treasurer Robert Bitter, AERS Partner at Deloitte & Touche
  • Secretary Charles E. Baverman III, Partner at Dinsmore & Shohl

Also as of the Annual Meeting, new trustees and new members of the Cincinnati Opera Board Associates, a subsidiary of the board of trustees composed of young professionals, began their three-year terms.

New trustees include:

  • Katherine Anderson, Assistant Vice President and Private Wealth Relationship Manager at Merrill Lynch
  • Yemisi O. Jones, M.D., Attending Physician at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
  • Michael L. Powell, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Fifth Third Bank
  • Jason Riveiro, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at NAHREP
  • Tricia Suit, Director of Content at Game Day Communications

 

New Board Associates include:

  • Deanna Hillard, Program Manager at Interact for Health
  • Eric Shane Heatley, Assistant Director and Honors Advisor at the University of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Opera's mission is to enrich and connect our community through diverse opera experiences. Founded in 1920 and the second-oldest opera company in the nation, Cincinnati Opera presents a thrilling season of grand opera every summer and engaging programs throughout the year. The company's repertoire includes beloved classics and contemporary masterworks brought to life by some of the world's most dynamic performers and creative artists.

Cincinnati Opera is supported by the generosity of tens of thousands of contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign. Cincinnati Opera also receives general season support from the Ohio Arts Council, The Louise Dieterle Nippert Musical Arts Fund, Patricia A. Corbett Estate and Trust, and the Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation, along with general season and project support from many other generous individuals, corporations, and foundations. Cincinnati Opera is a proud member of OPERA America. Learn more at cincinnatiopera.org.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
Purchase Colleges Opera Company to Present Family Favorite, HANSEL AND GRETEL, For The Hol Photo
Purchase College's Opera Company to Present Family Favorite, HANSEL AND GRETEL, For The Holidays

This Holiday season, Purchase Opera presents a playful version of Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel for families and adults of all ages in the Recital Hall in the Conservatory of Music. Audiences are invited to come in costume for the special Sunday matinee.

2
Tulsa Opera to Present Menottis THE MEDIUM This Month Photo
Tulsa Opera to Present Menotti's THE MEDIUM This Month

Get ready for a spine-tingling performance as Tulsa Opera presents Gian Carlo Menotti's haunting masterpiece, The Medium, at Studio 308 in Tulsa's East Village. Explore the enigmatic world of Madame Flora and experience a gripping narrative that delves into the dark and supernatural. Don't miss this perfect spooky event just in time for Halloween. Tickets available now.

3
Heartbeat Opera Reveals Lineup For 10th Anniversary 2023-24 Season Photo
Heartbeat Opera Reveals Lineup For 10th Anniversary 2023-24 Season

New York's Heartbeat Opera has announced its Tenth Anniversary Season in 2023-24. Learn more about the full upcoming season here!

4
Review: NABUCCO, Verdi’s First Big Hit, Returns to the Met with a Terrifying Monasty Photo
Review: NABUCCO, Verdi’s First Big Hit, Returns to the Met with a Terrifying Monastyrska

The Met’s production of NABUCCO from Elijah Moshinsky may date back to 2001 but its style hearkens back even further--a fancy, old-fashioned unit set that uses the house’s big turntable--and it’s a whale of a show, design-wise, thanks to John Napier’s scenic design.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sir Bryn Terfel
Carnegie Hall (11/14-11/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lea Desandre / Thomas Dunford
Carnegie Hall (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  