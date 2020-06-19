Cincinnati Opera And 90.9 WGUC Present Summer Series Of Opera Radio Broadcasts

Though Cincinnati Opera performances have been cancelled this summer, a special partnership with 90.9 WGUC will bring opera to fans all season long.

The nation's second-oldest opera company, Cincinnati Opera presented its first performance on June 27, 1920, and its annual Summer Festival has become a beloved Cincinnati arts-going tradition. On the occasion of the Opera's 100th birthday, 90.9 WGUC will launch a series of encore presentations of some of the company's most memorable productions from summers past. This special series will be broadcast both on-air and online each Saturday at 1 p.m. EST beginning June 27, 2020 and will continue through July 25, 2020.

The June 27 kickoff opens with an hourlong program titled "Cincinnati Opera's Beginnings," hosted by Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of Cincinnati Opera. Mirageas will interweave history and musical excerpts to chronicle the creation of the company.

"When we realized our stages would be dark this summer, we knew we couldn't let our big birthday go by without some sort of celebration," said Mirageas. "The operas featured in this series represent some of our most extraordinary productions from recent seasons. We're so grateful to our partners at 90.9 WGUC for keeping the music going!"

Continued Mirageas, "These encore performances are also being presented with the kind cooperation of Local 1, the Cincinnati chapter of the American Federation of Musicians, and the American Guild of Musical Artists."

"We value our relationship with Cincinnati Opera and regret that their 100th Anniversary season had to be cancelled. I'm happy that WGUC can ensure summertime opera to Greater Cincinnati fans and music lovers with these encore broadcasts. We're looking forward to experiencing these classic performances with everyone on Saturday afternoons," said Richard Eiswerth, President and CEO of Cincinnati Public Radio, home of 90.9 WGUC.

For additional details, please visit wguc.org.

Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You