Christman Opera Company To Preview New Work UNFOLDED

Christman Opera Company has announced a new work by composer Theodore Christman. Unfolded, with music by Theodore Christman and book and lyrics by Donna Gay Anderson, is a dramatic musical, currently in development, based on the life of Susie Scott Krabacher.

"We are honored that Susie has allowed us to use her life experiences as the basis for this dramatic musical. We hit upon the title of Unfolded as it seemed to fit perfectly with Susie's story - how her life has unfolded from a Playboy centerfold to a dedicated humanitarian working to save, shelter, feed, and educate orphaned, disabled, and impoverished children in Haiti," said Christman in explaining the project.

Three songs from the new musical will be featured in the concert that Christman Opera Company is hosting to benefit HaitiChildren, the charitable organization founded by Ms. Krabacher to continue the work she started over 25 years ago. An Afternoon of Music for HaitiChildren is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019, 3:00 PM, at the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. A complete reading of Unfolded is scheduled for a later date in NYC.

More information about An Afternoon of Music for HaitiChildren can be found here: https://christman-opera-company.ticketleap.com/haitichildren/details

Information about HaitiChildren and their work can be found here: https://haitichildren.org





