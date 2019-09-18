Christian Thielemann and Staatskapelle Dresden to Leave Salzburg Easter Festival in 2022

Christian Thielemann and Staatskapelle Dresden will be leaving the Salzburg Easter Festival.

According to the New York Times, Thielemann will leave after the 2022 festival after a public fight with Nikolaus Bachler, the festival's new artistic director, over the future of the festival.

"The drama is over," Mr. Bachler said in a telephone interview.

"Thielemann, who is also the music director of the Bayreuth Wagner Festival, wrote that he had hoped to conduct Wagner's "Lohengrin" in Salzburg in 2022, and Strauss's "Elektra" there in 2023. The festival officials split the difference, announcing that Mr. Thielemann would conduct "Lohengrin" as his farewell in 2022."





