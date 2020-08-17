Check Out 10 Operas Available to Stream The Week of August 17 - THE MAGIC FLUTE, FAIRY QUEEN, IDOMENEO, and More!

This week, you can stream opera productions from all over the world, from The Met, to Seattle, Los Angeles, England, and more.

Check out these 10 operas that you don't want to miss this week.

The Magic Flute - Opera Neo

Opera Neo presents episode 1 in its 4-part series of The Magic Flute, opening Saturday August 15th. The full production will be available to stream for a year following the release, so you can revisit this wildly remarkable and entirely unique operatic experience time and time again! Visit www.OperaNeo.com/The-Magic-Flute to buy access to the full production!

El Niño - Met Live Arts

Experience this uniquely distilled rendering of John Adams's monumental Christmas oratorio El Niño, specially arranged for American Modern Opera Company (AMOC) and set in The Met Cloisters as part of Julia Bullock's 2018-2019 season as MetLiveArts Artist in Residence.

Starring Julia Bullock, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, and Davóne Tines.

Idomeneo - Wolf Trap (August 18)

After ten long years of battle, Idomeneo is finally returning home from the Trojan War. During the perilous journey, he pledges to sacrifice the first living thing he sees in return for a safe voyage. In horror, he realizes that the first person he meets is his son, Idamante. Idomeneo struggles to escape his vow, but his vengeful god seeks revenge. Written when Mozart was just 24 years old, Idomeneo is considered his first great opera.

Philip Cokorinos Living Room Recital - Los Angeles Opera (August 18)

Bass-baritone Philip Cokorinos has been a mainstay at LA Opera since 2007, with memorable appearances as Benoit/Alcindoro in La Boheme, the Sacristan in Tosca and Suleyman Pasha in The Ghosts of Versailles. His online recital with pianist David Holkeboer shows a completely different side of his artistry, with songs by Schubert, Brahms and Cole Porter.

OperaHarmony #3 - OperaVision (August 18)

Week 3 of the #OperaHarmony series gradually shifts its focus from the lockdown in 2020 to offer parallel narratives of overcoming distance. People have always been separated, whether by war or accidental circumstances, and have always craved human connection.

Brought together by opera director Ella Marchment's project #Opera Harmony, opera makers came together virtually during lockdown to create short digital opera pieces. They shifted their focus from live performances to digital creations and reinvented the way they created, produced and shared their work. #OperaHarmony has built bridges across the distance and creating new synergies.

Songs of Summer with Ben Bliss - Seattle Opera (August 20)

Tenor Ben Bliss debuted with Seattle Opera in Mozart's Così fan tutte ('17) and returned in 2018 as Peter Quint in Brittens' eerie The Turn of the Screw. "You'll seldom hear a finer performance" (The New York Times) and Bliss's Summer of Songs recital will be no exception.

Bliss has prepared a varied program with selections by Mozart, Gounod, and Strauss, collaborative performances with Barnaby Bright, Sammy Miller and The Congregation, and self-accompanied pieces by John Lennon, Paul McCartney and more.

Un Ballo in Maschera - Metropolitan Opera (August 20)

David Alden's elegant 2012 production moves Verdi's thrilling drama to a timeless setting inspired by film noir. Marcelo Álvarez is Gustavo III, the Swedish king in love with Amelia (Sondra Radvanovsky), the wife of his best friend and counselor, Count Anckarström (Dmitri Hvorostovsky). When Anckarström joins a conspiracy to murder the king, tragedy ensues. Stephanie Blythe is the fortuneteller Madame Ulrica Arvidsson and Kathleen Kim sings the page Oscar. Met Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi is on the podium.

Lisa Bielawa's 'Broadcast from Home' - Kaufman Center (Aug. 20 & 21)

Kaufman Music Center presents a free online listening event of the entire cycle of composer Lisa Bielawa's Broadcast From Home, an inspired musical response to the shelter-in-place measure put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Broadcast in two parts, audiences will have the opportunity to hear the work in its entirety as well as Lisa live in conversation with musicians from around the globe who participated in the project. The conversations will be moderated by John Glover, Kaufman Music Center's Director of Artistic Planning.

The Black Clown - Harlem Week (August 21)

In celebration of HARLEM WEEK, renowned opera singer Davóne Tines leads a special audio excerpt fusing vaudeville, gospel, opera, jazz, and spirituals. The Black Clown animates one man's resilience against America's legacy of oppression and brings Langston Hughes's famed 1931 poem to life in a stunning music-theater piece created by Davóne Tines, Michael Schachter, and Zack Winokur.

Fairy Queen - Glyndebourne (August 23)

From Sunday 23 August at 5.00pm you can watch Purcell's The Fairy Queen for free on YouTube. The opera will be available until 5.00pm on Sunday 30 August.

Taking us from rowdiest, raunchiest comedy to bewitching beauty and pathos, Purcell's The Fairy Queen is a theatrical fantasy unlike any other. Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream finds itself at the centre of a sequence of musical apparitions and conjurings - fairies romp and play, animals dance and mortals are manipulated by the gods. Through it all, love and desire weave their irresistible spell.

