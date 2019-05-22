The Center for Contemporary Opera presents An Opera in Development: Joel Feigin's Outcast at the Gate Friday, June 14, 2019, 7:30pm at Thalia Theatre at Symphony Space Sara Jobin, Conducts; Sara Erde, Directs Outcast at the Gate, with music and libretto by Joel Feigin, will be presented by the Center for Contemporary Opera as part of CCO's opera in development series on Friday, June 14 at 7:30pm at the Nimoy Thalia Theatre at Symphony Space.

The opera reading concludes CCO's 36th season. Sara Jobin, CCO's Artistic Director, conducts and Sara Erde, best known for her work as a director and choreographer for opera, film and theater, directs. The singers include Aaron Theno, Oedipus; Kristina Bachrach, Antigone; Anna Laurenzo, Ismene; David Gordon, Stranger and Eric McKeever as Theseus.

Brent Funderburk joins the production as collaborative pianist and coach.Outcast at the Gate is a drama about refugees: a blind old man, supported by his daughter, seeking food and shelter. It is also a drama of redemption: the old man is "stained to the core of his existence," and at the same time somehow is innocent: he is Oedipus, former king of Thebes, who has unwittingly killed his father and married his mother. The end will reveal him as a prophet, blind, but leading his daughters and the King of his new homeland to a miraculous appointment with the waiting Gods.

Tickets: $22, standard admission; $20, members; $18 Child/Student/Senior. Seating is not reserved. First come, first served for best seats. https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-cco-presents-outcast-at-the-gate-in-workshop





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You