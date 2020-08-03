Catapult Opera Announces Four New Initiatives to Re-Imagine Opera For the Future

Catapult Opera has announced all new initiatives to re-imagine opera for the future, Opera Wire reports.

Opera Innovate

This initiative intends to commission and produce new works that are aimed specifically to engage with virtual audiences. The company has announced Nico Muhly and Greg Pierce's "The Glitch," which will begin production in early August with the intention of being unveiled in September. The company is also preparing a new work by Laurie Anderson that will also premiere in the fall.

Opera Accelerate

The company will seek out, support, and empower visionary artists through fast-grant competitions and project-based collaborations. The first digital competition will be a team-based event that will engage artists to create a piece of digital content.

Opera Animate

This program will offer a dedicated expansion of the operatic canon and rethink the future of live opera performance. Among the projects in development are Nadia Boulanger's "La Ville Morte," David Hertzberg's "The Wake World," Erollyn Wallen's "The Silent Twins," and Toshio Hosokawa's "Hanjo."

Opera Stimulate

This initiative will create a free, online library of masterclasses, lectures, process conversations, and other discussions. Catapult Opera will present "Conversations with Neal" led by Neal Goran on casting, talent identification, practice, skill acquisition, and self-production. There will be an "In Process Series" as well as "Artists for the Future" series.

