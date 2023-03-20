Cape Town Opera Brings Rossini's STABAT MATER To Paarl Toringkerk

This Easter, on Saturday 8 April 2023, Cape Town Opera brings Rossini's Stabat Mater to the beautiful Toringkerk in Paarl.

This masterpiece is one of the best known and beloved hymns to Mary, presenting her grief at the crucifixion of her son Jesus Christ. Rossini's extraordinary capacity for composing arias - inspired by his exceptional operatic skills - is matched by hauntingly beautiful and triumphant choral sections. The fusion of operatic drama and tender, reverent moments marks this work as one of the finest contributions to classical sacred music.

This once-off performance will feature the multi award-winning Cape Town Opera Chorus under the direction of Marvin Kernelle, with guest artists Hlengiwe Mkhwanazi (Soprano) and Minette du Toit Pearce (Mezzo-Soprano) alongside two of Cape Town Opera Soloists - Lukhanyo Moyake (Tenor) and Conroy Scott (Baritone).

The Cape Town Opera company will also be collaborating with the Cape Town Symphony Choir, and maestro Adam Szmidt will conduct the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Rossini's Stabat Mater is certain to be a highlight in Cape Town's classical music calendar.

Tickets cost R240 are available through Quicket: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231807®id=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quicket.co.za%2Fevents%2F206157-rossinis-stabat-mater%2F%3Fref%3Dalgolia-search%23%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.