Canadian Soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee to Bring Her Concert Aria 'Zombie Blizzard' To New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, award winning Canadian Soprano and Juno/Gemini award winner Composer/Pianist Aaron Davis are honored to bring the highly acclaimed concert aria "Zombie Blizzard" to the National Sawdust in Brooklyn, Monday, Oct. 28. "Zombie Blizzard" is a song cycle written by Davis of seven concert arias for voice, jazz trio and brass ensemble, based on Margaret Atwood's 2020 book of poetry, dearly. The concert is a blend of the classical concert aria and jazz-influenced art song. Atwood's lyrics tackle issues of sexism, humor, gender inequality, and grief and Measha Brueggergosman-Lee is the perfect artist to bring you on this journey with raw honesty. Her powerful voice, genuine stage presence and the extraordinary ability to draw audiences into the emotions and purpose of the music, is why Brueggergosman-Lee is beloved around the world. Audiences feel the heartbeat of the artist in every performance. "Zombie Blizzard" tells many life stories and Brueggergosman-Lee performs them with grace, passion and inclusion for all.

Measha Brueggergosman-Lee is the artist in residence for the Canadian Opera company, Opera Atelier and the recipient of Canada's 2024 Governor Generals Award for Lifetime Achievement in Classical Music. She holds several honorary doctorates and ambassadorial titles with international charities. The artist has presented innovative programs at Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center in New York City, Washington's Kennedy Center and London's Wigmore Hall. Life's lessons have contributed to the artist's passion and the ease she brings to the stage. Brueggergosman-Lee has found peace in her craft.

Upcoming Performances:

National Sawdust in Brooklyn, Monday, Oct. 28 https://ci.ovationtix.com/36490/production/1207495

Comments