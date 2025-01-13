Calgary Opera Presents DON PASQUALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performed in the style of Hollywood cinematic classics like La Dolce Vita and Roman Holiday, get whisked away to the golden age of Italian cinema at the end of the silent film era with Calgary Opera's Don Pasquale, February 1, 5 and 7, 2025, at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Featuring an all-Canadian cast of superstars and Calgary favourites, Don Pasquale is a lively comedy filled with charming characters, set against a backdrop reminiscent of Italian film stages - a new song and dance about the struggle between the old and the new.

"Don Pasquale is a poetically nostalgic opera that captures the joy of a bygone era, and Donizetti's music is full of life — you can't resist dancing!” says Director Stefania Panighini.

“To play with that energy in a new way, our production takes audiences to Italy during the golden age of cinema, rich with beauty and style. Performed by an absolute superstar cast, our stellar team is bringing Calgary a bright ray of sunshine during the very dark days of winter.”

Silent film star, Don Pasquale, feels out of step with the changing world. To regain a sense of power, he decides to marry late in life to disinherit his nephew, Ernesto. But Pasquale's friend, Dr. Malatesta, interferes with a scheme of his own, so Ernesto can marry his beloved Norina. With humourous misunderstandings and clever disguises along the way, Don Pasquale combines farce with big feelings, making it one of the great operatic comedies.

Beloved Canadian baritone and recipient of the Order of Canada, John Fanning, comes out of retirement to star in his role debut as Don Pasquale. Lucia Cesaroni, who delighted as Susanna in The Marriage of Figaro (2023), returns as Norina. International tenor John Tessier will again grace the Jubilee stage as Ernesto alongside baritone Philip Addis, whose recent turn as Doctor Malatesta at Vancouver Opera received great acclaim. Italian director Stefania Panighini makes her Calgary Opera debut, with Canadian conductor Jacques Lacombe leading soloists, the Calgary Opera Chorus, and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit calgaryopera.com or call Calgary Opera Audience Services at 403-262-7286.

