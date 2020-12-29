Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cairo Opera House Christmas Concerts Will Continue as Scheduled

The concerts will go on despite the surge in infections with COVID-19.

Dec. 29, 2020  

The Cairo Opera House's Christmas concerts will continue as scheduled, Egypt Independent reports. A spokesperson for the Egyptian Culture Ministry, Mohamed Mounir, said that the concerts will go on despite the surge in infections with COVID-19.

Mounir said that the concerts will be held in the opera house's Grand Theater, Small Hall, al-Gomhoreya Theater, and Sayed Darwish theater at a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

In addition, the Cairo Symphony Orchestra will perform two concerts at the Grand Theater on December 30 and 31 led by Maestro Ahmed al-Saedi. These concerts will feature soprano Eman Mostafa, mezzo soprano Jolie Faizy, tenor Amr Medhat, and bass Reda al-Wakil, as well as the "A Cappella Choir" leading and coach Maya Giveneria.

The Christmas concerts at Gomhoreya Theater include a concert featuring music from Mohamed al-Mougy on December 31, performed by the Arab National Music Band, as well as a concert from singer Noha Hafez also on December 31.

Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" will be presented on December 29, led by Maestro Ahmed Farag.

Read more on Egypt Independent.



