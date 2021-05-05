C.L. Hoover Opera House Reopens its Doors

The C.L. Hoover Opera House has reopened its doors after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opera house will resume its regular business hours and will once again return to hosting events in the month of May.

Yahoo News reported that Co-Director of the Opera House, Joe Markley revealed that the company's season will begin July 30th with the Quebe Sisters.

Joe Markley said the opera house's opening show for the season will take place July 30, featuring the Quebe Sisters. Masks will be required for shows.

Co-Director Sheila Markley shared, "I wish we didn't have to wear masks, but I'm happy to wear a mask if it means that we can get together again... Other theaters have opted to try to open at a reduced capacity and for us, for our board it was not worth the risk. And so we feel good about going forward, taking all sorts of measures - protocols that we can. We're just going to ask people to wear masks. But I think we will be opening to full capacity."

