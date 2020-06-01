Brian Cheney Presents Weekly Performances on Stageit

Singer Brian Cheney has begun a a weekly online concert series via the platform called Stageit! It is a "pay what you can" event and only costs .10 cents max for a ticket!

Every Thursday at 7pm eastern time he will be performing a new half hour mini concert program from his home studio. This Thursday's concert "Disney Heroes & Villains" is his 9th consecutive concert on Stageit since the beginning of the self quarantine period.

Programs Cheney has performed so far include:

Musical Theatre Favorites

English Art Song - Beautiful and Sometimes Funny

Movie Musicals!

Verdi & Puccini - Tenor Hits

Brian Cheney The High School Years

French Kissed

Musical Theatre Favorites Volume 2

The Beauty of Bel Canto

Here is the link to this week's concert:

https://www.stageit.com/brian_cheney/disney_musicals_heroes_villains/82844

Brian Cheney, protégé of legendary tenor Jerry Hadley, has gained international acclaim for his portrayal of characters such as Radamés in Aida, Don José in Carmen, Mario Cavaradossi in Tosca, Rodolfo in La bohème, the Duke in Rigoletto, and Canio in Pagliacci. "It is tenor Brian Cheney as the brave painter Cavaradossi who really blew me away. Cheney has that terrific tenor sound: the power, richness, and vocal color of a high baritone combined with ringing, awe-inspiring high notes" (Stage and Cinema.)

Highlights from last season include Mr. Cheney's creation of the role of Victor Frankenstein in the world premiere performance of Gregg Kallor's Frankenstein in New York to critical acclaim. "Cheney's ringing tenor voice carried well in the stone catacombs, conveying the fear that the deep bass sound of the monster summoned. And as the section of the sketches went on, Cheney's voice bloomed to match the action and threats of the creature." (Operawire) and his National Philharmonic debut as the tenor soloist in Leonard Bernstein's Mass and West Side Story.

Recent engagements include Radamés in Aida with Virginia Opera, Antonin Scalia in Derrick Wang's Scalia/Ginsburg with Toledo Opera and Salute to Vienna performances in Miami, West Palm Beach and Nashville.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You