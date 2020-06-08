Bilbao Opera Reveals Lineup For 2021-22 Season

The Bilbao Opera has announced its 2021-22 season, just shortly after announcing its 2020-21 season.

According to OperaWire, the 21-22 season will feature seven productions, including Puccini's "Madama Butterfly," Offenbach's "Les Contes d'Hoffmann, "Mozart's "La Clemenza di Tito, " the famed double bill of Mascagni's "Cavalleria Rusticana" and Leoncavallo's "Pagliacci," and another opera pairing featuring Poulenc's "La voix humaine" and Zemlinsky's "Eine florentinische Tragödie."

The previously announced 2020-21 season features five productions, including "Il Turco in Italia", "Alzira", "Samson et Dalila", "L'Elisir d'Amore", and "Tosca".

The company also recently revealed that it has rescheduled its cancelled performance of "Anna Bolena". The production will now be presented in the 2022-21 season, and will star Joyce El-Khoury instead of the previously announced Angela Meade.

More information regarding casting for the 2021-22 season will be revealed next year.

