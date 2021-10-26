Bellissima Opera Announces 2022 Season

Working In Concert's Bellissima Opera presents in 2021-22: a virtual opera, a celebration of women artists, and a full-length live opera premiere.

On Call: COVID-19 from Bellissima Opera's Tales of Transcendence will be streaming free worldwide from November 28, 2021 to January 31, 2022. Created by librettist CHRISTINE STEYER, composer DAVID SHENTON, and director CARL RATNER, the one-hour opera looks in on a series of "Zoom" calls by six medics struggling with the unfolding pandemic. "A most poignant and passionate effort in a technically relevant and innovative format." A special campaign is bringing it to members of SEIU Local 73 and other health care associations. Watch here beginning November 28: https://bellissimaopera.com/covidopera/

International Women's Day Concert, March 8, 2022. Save the date for this soon-to-be Bellissima Opera annual event! Join us for a unique evening in Chicago celebrating women in the arts. ​Musicians, poets, dancers and artist, as well as location, will be announced shortly.

The opera Future Perfect is finally set to premiere in June 2022 after nearly two years of COVID delays! Future Perfect, a modern fairytale of transcendence, was inspired by

workshops with 1,300 Chicago youths. This opera is perfect for young people of all ages who want to be swept up in the adventures of a young girl named Miranette.

Director Nick Sandys is an award-winning actor, director, and fight choreographer, as well as educator. Sandys has directed productions at Lyric Opera of Chicago, Houston Grand Opera, First Folio, Eclipse, Noble Fool Theatricals, Chamber Opera Chicago, Fort Worth Shakespeare in the Park, Stage West, Circle Theatre (TX), as well as for Remy Bumppo, where his work has received a further three Joseph Jefferson Nominations.

See more at bellissimaopera.org.