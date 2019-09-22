Bare Opera x The Vanderbilt Republic Present DON GIOVANNI

Bare Opera and The Vanderbilt Republic team up once more to present W.A. Mozart's classic Don Giovanni, starring SUCHAN KIM as Don Giovanni, LAURA LEÓN in the role of Donna Anna, LIANA GUBERMAN as Donna Elvira, BRACE NEGRON as Leporello, PAVEL SULYANDZIGA as Don Ottavio, SARAH HAYASHI as Zerlina, and PAUL AN as Il Commendatore.

As the opera world continues to reckon with rapidly accumulating allegations against its chief figures, this production, directed and produced by women meets these current issues head on with one on of opera's most traditional works. You will experience the character of Don Giovanni (often portrayed as a playful anti-hero) as the true sadistic predator he is, and witness women coming together to process their pain and trauma through some of the most dynamic music Mozart ever wrote. Much like the Wilde novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, we will unveil a soul rotting with decay beneath the charming and handsome exterior of the man we know as Don Giovanni.

Coming off of a sold out run of Maria de Buenos Aires, director MALENA DAYEN takes the Mozart classic to new and innovative heights. There won't be a bad seat in the house with the audience amidst the action and the super titles visible from all directions. Once again utilizing projections, the audience will often get to engage with the singer up close in cinematic real time in addition to physical proximity. Award-winning video artist SANGMIN CHAE (also returning from Maria de Buenos Aires) will utilize body cameras and an interactive live feed where he will be able to artistically alter images of the performers often exposing the grotesque that lies beneath Mozart's beautiful melodies.

Creative/Technical Director GEORGE DEL BARRIO, Lighting Designer ANTHONY TORNAMBENE, and conductor TEDDY POLL (Magic Flute, 2015) also return to the creative team. Remaining true to Mozart's score and libretto, come be immersed in this classic opera redefined like never before. Just in time for Halloween, a real life horror story not too far from the many headlines we read every day and the terrifying reality for too many. This one is not to be missed.

Don Giovanni is set to run October 18-20 in the Bellewether at the Blue Building (222 E. 46th Street 10017). Tickets for General admission $40, VIP tickets are $65.





