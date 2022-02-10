Bare Opera Kicks off 2022 Season With Gala Concert at the Green Room 42

Bare Opera will kick off its 2022 season with a special gala concert at The Green Room 42 on February 23, 2022. This in-person and live-streamed event not only launches the fundraising for our new production "FireSongs" by renowned composer Thomas Cabaniss (world premiering in June 2022), but also marks our return to safe, live, in-person performing.

The Green Room 42 has opened its cabaret-style venue to us in the Yotel Hotel in midtown Manhattan for this special gala.

Doors will open to ticketed guests at 6pm. You are encouraged to get there before the concert begins at 7pm, because there will be a few Silent Auction items on which you may bid to support Bare Opera's spring season.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase throughout the evening. Composer of "FireSongs" Thomas Cabaniss will speak with the audience about the upcoming world premiere of the piece. Songs from the new production will be performed by artists Maria Brea, Malena Dayen, Joy Jan Jones, Anthony P. McGlaun, and Chanan Ben Simone.

The Green Room 42 will sell a limited number of tickets for in-person guests and an unlimited number of online live-streaming tickets. Buy a ticket now.