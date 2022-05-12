BWW Review: CARMEN at Minnesota Opera

Sultry, bold, daring. When affection turns to obsession, romance becomes dangerous. Carmen, an iconic and beautiful woman, is bound to live life on her own terms. But shortly after a corporal military officer falls for her, what begins as a passionate story of desire quickly turns into a struggle for liberation. Featuring some of the most popular music to ever grace the opera stage, Minnesota Opera's Carmen brings every aspect of Bizet's thrilling tale to life, from its tantalizing beginning to its devastating climax.

I was able to tune into the live broadcast of Carmen through the Your Classical Minnesota Public Radio. It is a great option that is able to reach more of a wider audience who may not be able to make it there in person. This production is also Denyce Grave's Minnesota Opera directorial debut.

This live broadcast has Maya Lahyani (Carmen), Who Whi Choi (Don Jose) ,Symone Harcum. (Micaëla), Mia Athey (Mercédès), Charles H. Eaton (Moralès), Leah Brzyski (Frasquita). Conor McDonald (Dancaïre), Allen Michael Jones (Zuniga), Aaron Keeney (Escamillo), Joseph Leppek (Remendado) and the Minnesota Opera Chorus.

I could tell even through the broadcast that the everyone in the cast was committed to their characters and could feel their sense of chemistry. I really enjoyed all of Maya's (Carmen) and Who Whi Choi (Don Jose) well known arias and the large chorus numbers.

I really enjoyed listening and looking through the digital program and production photos, it gave me a good visual of the staging and by the sound of the audience in between numbers, I can tell this production was very well received. I would highly recommend seeing this iconic opera while you have the chance!

Sung in French with English captions.

Age Recommendation: 12 years and older

Runtime: Approximately 2 hrs 45 min with one intermission

Co-produced by The Glimmerglass Festival and Minnesota Opera.

For more tickets and information for Carmen at the Minnesota Opera, click here

Photos courtesy of the Minnesota Opera