Amore Opera To Close Out Tenth Anniversary Season With Verdi's UN BALLO IN MASCHERA

Amore Opera concludes its 2018-19 season at the Riverside Theatre at Riverside Church (91 Claremont Ave, New York, NY 10027) with a production of Giuseppe Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera, sung in its original Italian; and with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's Iolanthe, performed entirely by children.

Excelling in its mission to discover and present brilliant young singers, as well as in an effort to produce seldom performed but worthy rarities of the operatic repertoire, Amore Opera presented Giacomo Meyerbeer's comic opera, Dinorah in March 2019, not staged in nearly a century in the United States.

"Our tenth season has been an incredible success including our revival of Meyerbeer's Dinorah," says Amore Director Nathan Hull, "and I am so pleased that we are topping it off with two wonderful productions both of which are so central to our mission. Un Ballo in Maschera is an audience favorite that represents the height of Verdi's middle period. Iolanthe is not only a funny, sparkling operetta in its own right, but it also gives us a chance to give our amazing children's company a chance to shine on their own."

Opening on Friday evening, May 24, 2019, Amore will present Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera (May 25-June 2, 2019) in eight performances. On Saturday evening, June 1st, the performance of Un Ballo will be followed by a Masquerade Party to celebrate the finale of Amore Opera's tenth season, featuring champagne, hors d'oeuvres, disguises & prizes for every participant.

The production will be directed by Nathan Hull, conducted by Douglas Martin, with sets by Richard Cerullo, costumes by Lydia Gladstone, and lighting design by Duane Pagano. The rotating cast includes, in the role of Riccardo: tenors Jose Heredia, Todd Wilander, and Fabrizio Doria; in the role of Amelia: sopranos Elizabeth Perryman, Ashley Becker, and Aida Carducci; in the role of Renato: baritones Robert Garner, Jonathan Green, and Jay Stephenson; in the role of Ulrica: mezzo sopranos Debra Patchel, Sarah Knott, and Galina Atkonis; and in the role of Oscar: sopranos Christa Dalmazio, Merrin Lazyan, Allegra Durante, and Jessie Goebel.

The schedule of performances for Un Ballo in Maschera is as follows: Friday evening, May 24, 2019, 7:30 pm; Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019, 2:30 pm; Saturday evening, May 25, 2019, 7:30 pm; Sunday afternoon, May 26, 2019, 2:30 pm; Friday evening, May 31, 2019, 7:30 pm; Saturday afternoon, June 1, 2019, 2:30 pm; Saturday evening, June 1, 2019, 7:00 pm (following by a Masquerade Party); and Sunday afternoon, June 2, 2019, 2:30 pm.

For tickets at $45 adults; $35 seniors/students/children under 12; $35 - $25 partial view; $70 June 1st gala performance with Masquerade Party; please visit www.amoreopera.org or call 1 866-811-4111.





