The Metropolitan Opera's Production of AIDA Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse in HD on August 16

Join us for a night at the opera with a full bar - see the Metropolitan Opera's stunning production of Aida in HD on the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, August 16 at 7pm!

Directed by Sonja Frisell, soprano Anna Netrebkoand mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili offer blazing performances in Verdi's grand drama of ancient Egypt. Nicola Luisotti conducts. This screening is part of Atria Senior Living Classical Series underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin, with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

Set in Egypt at the time of the Phaeros, Aida had its world premiere at Opera House, Cairo in 1871. This grandest of grand operas features an epic backdrop for what is in essence an intimate love story. Packed with magnificent choruses, complex ensembles, and elaborate ballets, Aida never loses sight of its three protagonists. Few operas have matched Aida in its exploration of the conflict of private emotion and public duty, and perhaps no other has remained to the present day so unanimously appreciated by audiences and critics alike. The score of Aida is a sophisticated example of Italian Romanticism, imbued with a convincingly mysterious and exotic hue. Making no claims to authenticity, Verdi created a unique musical palette for this opera. The grandeur of the subject is aptly conveyed with huge patriotic choruses, most notably the unforgettable Triumphal Scene in Act II. These public moments often serve as frames for the solos of the leading tenor and soprano: his soaring "Celeste Aida" right at the beginning of Act I, her impassioned "Ritorna vincitor!" that follows, and her great internal journey, "Qui Radamès verrà! ... O patria mia" in Act III.

The Metropolitan Opera is a vibrant home for the most creative and talented singers, conductors, composers, musicians, stage directors, designers, visual artists, choreographers, and dancers from around the world. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Metropolitan Opera in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. FREE tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for live and encore HD screenings of The Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre of London.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

