OPERA America Launches 'Studio Happy Hours' Rates

OPERA America has announced Studio Happy Hours, a new initiative providing budget-friendly rehearsal space for vocalists, instrumentalists, actors, and other artists at its National Opera Center in Midtown Manhattan.

Studio Happy Hours offer access to the Center’s economy, standard, and premium studios at rates of $5‒$10 per hour. These special rates are available for creative rehearsal* during select weekday and weekend hours.

Individuals, small ensembles, and organizations working in opera, musical theater, chamber music, choruses, piano performance, theater, comedy troupes, and other disciplines are invited to book studios at these rates.

The National Opera Center is located in Midtown Manhattan at 330 Seventh Avenue, 7th Floor, at the corner of 29th Street. Its nine private studio spaces are available in three tiered sizes that can accommodate up to 4‒12 individuals. All studios are equipped with regularly tuned pianos, musician’s chairs, music stands, and wall mirrors.

Studio Happy Hours are available:

Monday–Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Studio Happy Hours rates are:

Economy Studios: $5 per hour (reduced from $20)

Standard Studios: $8 per hour (reduced from $28)

Premium Studios: $10 per hour (reduced from $36)

Studio Happy Hours rates are available on a first-come, first-served basis between February 5 and August 31, 2024. For additional details and to book, visit operaamerica.org/StudioHappyHours.

The Studio Happy Hours program is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

In addition to its studio spaces, the Center offers the New York arts community flexible, affordable, and centrally located facilities for performances, recitals, workshops, events, recordings, auditions, livestreams, and meetings. Learn more at operaamerica.org/NationalOperaCenter.

*Use of the studios for paid teaching, coaching, lessons, auditions, classes, workshops, or other business or commercial activities is not eligible for the subsidized rates.